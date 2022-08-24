PRINCETON — A grant from Mercer County’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds will let a food bank that serves hundreds of families each week keep its doors open.
Lisa Davis, the owner and manager of the Helpful Harvest Food Bank in the Speedway area, recently approached the Mercer County Commission about getting help to purchase her organization’s building. The owner wished to sell the building,and Helpful Harvest was having trouble finding a new location which would let it keep serving the area’s people.
During a special meeting Tuesday, the county commission unanimously approved a $260,000 American Rescue Plan grant which will allow Helpful Harvest to purchase its building. On a typical week, the food bank aids over 400 families, County Commissioner Bill Archer said.
Davis said previously that the number of people Helpful Harvest serves has grown over 260 percent since 2020. About 350 to 450 people arrive each Tuesday seeking food assistance. The numbers of people needing help has grown along with grocery prices fueled by inflation.
Around 150 seniors who qualify for ARP supplemental food boxes are aided by the food bank, Davis said during her presentation to the county commission. About 75 percent of the people coming to Helpful Harvest are senior citizens.
Monetary donations can be sent to the Helpful Harvest Food Bank, P.O. Box 154, Athens WV 24712.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
