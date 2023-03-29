PRINCETON — Funding was approved Tuesday by the Mercer County Commission for lifesaving devices which will be installed at the county courthouse and other county buildings.
During their regular meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted to provide $14,954 from the county’s video lottery fund to purchase 10 AED (Automated External Defibrillator) units and cabinets to mount them in county buildings.
Reading a memorandum from Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Development, Commissioner Greg Puckett said a total of 12 AED units will be placed in the county’s buildings. The Princeton Rescue Squad and the Bluefield Rescue Squad are each donating an AED unit to the county.
The county is purchasing 10 AEDs and the cabinets to mount them in. Each AED costs $1,355 and the cabinets are $117 apiece, Gunnoe said.
The total cost will be $14,954.
Three AED units will go into the Mercer County Courthouse with one on each of its three floors. Another two will go into the neighboring Mercer County Courthouse Annex, Gunnoe said.
One unit will go to the Mercer County Day Report Center and two will go to the Memorial Building in Princeton. The Mercer County Animal Shelter and Gardner Center near Princeton will each receive an AED unit. Glenwood Recreation Park will receive a total of two units.
