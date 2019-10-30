PRINCETON — Mercer County commissioners voted Tuesday to contribute county funds to help complete a new 20,000-square foot building that will provide both educational facilities for EMS technicians and emergency shelter for the public.
For two years, the Princeton Rescue Squad on Stafford has been raising funds for a $3 million structure going up near the squad’s headquarters. Individuals and businesses as well as major donors including the Princeton Health Care, the Preservati family, and the Shott Foundation have contributed to the fundraising effort.
Squad CEO Stacey Hicks appeared before a special meeting of the Mercer County Commission to request funding for the project. Commissioner Greg Puckett said that the county’s charter calls on the county to help support emergency management services, and believed that the county could “gradually” contribute $20,000 out of video lottery funds.
The facility would provide space for EMS classes as well as emergency shelter space for area residents.
County Commission President Gene Buckner asked Hicks if the county’s $20,000 would go into a fund being matched by a donor.
The Kendrick family of Princeton is providing a matching grant up to $400,000, Hicks said. If the squad raises $400,000, the end result will be another $800,000 for the fund drive.
“We’re coming down to the home stretch now,” Hicks told the commissioners, adding that Princeton Rescue has raised about $1.8 million. The matching grant contribution would raise this total to about $2.6 million. Hicks estimated that the squad has saved approximately $1 million in construction cost by having squad members do some of the work.
“That would put us right at our goal,” Hicks said. “This is a very important thing for our county. I do appreciate the commission’s consideration.”
The deadline for raising the matching funds is Dec. 31, he stated.
“We committed to $5,000 per quarter for the next four quarters,” Puckett said later. “That will come out of video lottery.”
Including two previous donations and the matching grant, the county will contribute a total of $60,000, he added. The motion Tuesday to commit the funds passed unanimously.
Hicks said donation checks can be sent to the Princeton Rescue Squad Building Fund, 701 Stafford Drive, Princeton. WV 24740.
