PRINCETON — When someone calls 911 in an emergency, the first responder to that call is an emergency public safety telecommunicator.
However, those telecommunicators still don’t fall under the official classification of a “first responder.”
That is a situation county leaders in Mercer County and across the state are trying to change.
During the Mercer County Commission meeting Tuesday night, commissioners approved a resolution proclaiming emergency public safety telecommunicators “true first responders,” and Commissioner Greg Puckett said the push is taking place in counties across the state to go through the Legislature to make it official.
The resolution said public safety telecommunicators work around the clock and give medical and other guidance in difficult situations and they make the same “personal sacrifices in their lives” as first responders by leaving their family and friends to handle those calls to save lives, protect property and help ensure the safety of the community.
Puckett said they must work under stressful situations daily and are often the first voice a caller who may be going through “the worst day of their lives” hears.
Bob Hoge, Mercer County’s 911 Emergency Center director, was on hand at the meeting.
“I appreciate your consideration of this,” he said, adding that dispatchers do a “wonderful job.”
“We are truly the nation’s first responders because we get the system going.”
But it’s about more than a job title change from office personnel to first responder.
Hoge said Wednesday that the change in classification will bring better benefits and a different retirement system.
For example, law enforcement officers can retire but continue to work if they choose, and privileges like that would then apply to emergency telecommunicators.
Hoge said the job is a crucial one as well as stressful, and they deserve the designation, adding that it’s not only a state move under way for the change it’s been on the federal level as well.
Mercer County’s system started in 1995, he said, and as of January 2020, only three people stayed long enough to retire, so better benefits and a different retirement system would help.
According to an article in the online Emergency Management magazine, Rep. Norma J. Torres, D-Calif., herself a former dispatcher for 17 years, introduced the 911 Supporting Accurate Views of Emergency Services Act in the House.
Those arguing for reclassification say that dispatchers provide life-saving instruction, the article said, and their negotiating skills can be the difference between life and death in a hostage situation or when a suicidal person is on the line.
Furthermore, the work is extremely stressful and has an emotional and physical impact, worsened by the around-the-clock nature of the job and the long hours.
The SOC classifies dispatchers in the Office and Administrative Support Occupation category. Advocates for reclassification want dispatchers classified in the Protective Service Occupations, which includes law enforcement; firefighters; transportation security screeners; crossing guards; lifeguards; animal control workers; fish and game wardens; and others.
The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials-International (APCO) has been trying to get dispatchers recognized as first responders for several years.
“It’s really about getting the appropriate recognition and respect for APCO’s members and all the other public safety telecommunicators in the country,” Mark Reddish, senior counsel and manager of government relations for APCO, said in the article.
“The work they do is absolutely life-saving and takes a great deal of dedication,” Reddish said. “The idea that the federal classification basically ignores the protective aspect of it, the life-saving aspect of this job and instead labels it as clerical, is unfortunate and inappropriate.”
Texas recently became the 13th state to make the classification change.
