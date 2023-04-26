PRINCETON — Two voting precincts were consolidated Tuesday by the Mercer County Commission to help address the needs of voters who had trouble reaching their former polling place after they moved to new homes.
County Clerk Verlin Moye told the commissioners during a scheduled meeting that Precinct 44 and Precinct 48 needed to be consolidated.
“Here is the information on consolidating Precinct 48, Willowton, into Precinct 44 which is the East River Ruritan Building in Oakvale,” Moye said. “As of now Precinct 44 has 350 registered voters and Precinct 48 has 505.”
Before the county’s precincts underwent redistricting, the East River Ruritan polling location had more voters, he said.
“Since redistricting, a lot of voters from East River have been moved to Willowton,” Moye said. “Voters are not happy.”
Moye told the commissioners that his office has received numerous phone calls and complaints from residents about having to vote in Willowton.
“Elderly people have a hard time navigating and finding where the precinct was,” he said. “We feel this needs to be done to accommodate the needs of the voters.”
County Commission President Bill Archer said that he had heard many complaints about the situation during the last election.
“I think this will help voters and it is a good thing,” he said.
The county commission voted unanimously to consolidate the precincts. Mercer County now has 44 voting precincts.
“Our highest priority is to not inconvenience our voting public. We’ve had many complaints about our precinct there since redistricting, and after review, we felt we should consolidate,” Moye said later. “We review and take all complaints seriously in the clerk’s office. My great staff and I know and appreciate who we work for, the citizens of Mercer County.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
