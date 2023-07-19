PRINCETON — If volunteer fire departments cannot get funding for mandatory equipment updates, departments could start going down like falling dominos, county commissioners were told recently.
Aaron Beeman, president of the Mercer County Firefighters Association, spoke to the Mercer County Commission recently about submitting an application for a $450,000 American Rescue Plan grant. This money would help supplement the county’s nine volunteer fire departments, he said.
“That does sound like a lot as $450,000 as a whole, but that’s nine different entities that will get parts of that money. As of right now, we’ve got at least two fire departments that are struggling to make ends meet,” Beeman said. “They’ve got gear that’s ready to expire. They’ve got got air packs that are getting ready to expire.”
The equipment is expensive.
“A standard air pack for our profession is roughly $11,000 per one,” Beeman stated. “The laws and regulations we have to follow says every truck we have in service must have a pack in every riding seat; so if a truck seats six, that’s six packs thats got to be on that truck to meet compliance. That’s over $60,000; it’s like right at $67,000 for that one truck. For all the trucks in the county, you’re looking at over 200 and some packs.”
Beeman said the volunteer fire departments are not asking for enough money to pay for all the air pack replacements.
“We’re not asking for that kind of money. We’re asking for $450,000 to help offset some of the expenditures these fire departments have had to put out over the last two or three years. We were all hit as well as everybody else across the board with Covid, unexpected bills and everything else,” he said. “A lot of these fire departments wasn’t ready to put out the amounts of safety equipment for their guys on a daily basis. That drove into their budgets significantly. I know fire departments out here in that same time, trucks broke down. They’re not cheap to fix. One department in particular spent over $80,000 to get two trucks back into service so they could provide service for their coverage area.”
The volunteer and city fire departments provide mutual assistance to each other when they answer calls about structure fires, crashes and other emergencies.
“Not one fire department in this county responds to everything by themselves,” Beeman told the county commission. “If there’s a fire in this county, you’re getting three or four fire departments to respond. That’s extra money, extra gear. As for now the only income these departments have is the county fire fee and the state fire fee. They get no other funding from anywhere else.”
When much of the country was shut down by the Covid pandemic, the county’s fire departments could not host fundraising events. Fundraising takes up time needed for training and answering calls, Beeman said.
“Just to put some numbers out there, the municipalities in this county have budgets of $1.5 million or more for each of those departments,” he said. “Our volunteers are working on about an eighth of that and ultimately if those guys got to go paid, you’re looking at $80,000 or more just to pay these guys in benefits and wages. And these guys are out there doing it for free every day. And we’re still holding them to standards that everybody else is held against. And we have to; we can’t lower the standards that they have to be trained to.
“The $450,000 sounds like a lot as a whole, but cut up between nine different fire departments, at the most you’re looking at $50,000 per each department,” Beeman stated.
Some volunteer departments could receive more money because departments such as the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department which received ARP money for a new pumper truck and the Athens Volunteer Fire Department, which has received an ARP grant to help build a new fire station, would let part of the $450,000 to go help other departments, Beeman said.
Commissioner Greg Puckett made a motion to accept the application and open up discussion about the county’s fire fee.
“I don’t think this is a long-term solution. We’ve talked about this before,” Puckett said. “This is a stopgap based on the safety and security of the volunteers. I think that ultimately we got to go back and look at the fire fee. We’ve discussed this in the meetings about how it’s allocated and how it gets out to make sure that everybody’s going to be solvent. Not only the firefighters themselves but also the departments. The departments have to actually have operational money and other things and they cannot do that based on what the fire fee was designed for nine or 10 years ago. So I think there’s some changes that need to happen there. I understand the part that there are nine volunteer fire departments. Correct?”
“Correct,” Beeman said. “In the county, yes.”
“If this equipment is not provided and I think we’ve already talked about getting volunteers and stuff. What is the likelihood in five years we’ll still have nine departments?” Puckett asked.
“Very slim,” Beeman replied. “If these guys are not getting their equipment, would you be willing to put your life on the line for equipment that gets subpar or out-of-date? So the guys can’t get volunteers to come in. Why would they do that if they know their equipment’s going to fail them? If you lose one fire department, it’s going to be an irreversible domino effect throughout all the other volunteer fire departments because when you lose one, two or three others have to try and pick up their area. That’s more wear and tear. More calls. More members that they need to have and extra strain on their equipment. Ultimately, one of those is going to fail. Like I said, it’s going to be an irreversible domino effect unless we stop the bleeding and get ahead of it.”
Puckett asked about when the usability of the air packs could expire.
“State and national level, bottles have a 15-year air life,” Beeson said. “Certifications they have to pass throughout that timeframe, but at the 15 years, those air bottles are no longer good. The packs are good as long as they pass their testing. The air bottles have to be replaced. On that note, there are packs in this county that are that old and those companies are no longer in service. Those companies have bellied up years ago so they can’t get the stuff they need to replace those packs. Instead of replacing a bottle for these guys, they’re having to buy a complete pack. And like I said, that’s right at $11,000 per pack. That gives you a pack, a mask and two air bottles.”
Puckett asked how many air packs could expire within the next six months.
About 50 could expire in the next six months between different departments, Beeman stated.
The nine departments’ fire trucks are showing their age as well. Puckett how many trucks could see their use expire within the next five years.
“It would be easier to figure out how many would still be in service in that timeframe,” Beeman stated. “And that would be less than five, I could honestly say. Some stations are driving fire trucks that were made in the Eighties and early Nineties. They don’t have the funding to purchase new trucks. Used apparatus now is $250,000 to $300,000 for an engine that these guys have to have to meet requirements. A new one, you’re looking at $600,000 to $700,000 per truck.”
Aerial ladder trucks cost even more money.
“Certain stations have to have the aerial apparatus,” Beeman told the county commission. “Those are running from $1.3 million to $1.7 million per apparatus, and that’s just the truck. That’s not with the equipment that has to be maintained on these trucks.”
Puckett said that the Legislature was going to take up the issue of fire department funding in August.
“I know your request is something that’s for a dire need now and that’s why I think we should accept the presentation as is and go back to it next month; but I do want to find out where the Legislature goes before we crack open that fire fee,” Puckett stated. “I want to make sure we get our support from the state on this issue before we try to put that back on the taxpayers.”
“I 100 percent agree with that,” Beeman replied. “The state is looking for an increase in their funding for volunteer fire departments across the board. As of right now we don’t know what that increase is, if it even passes. A good word is that it will pass in August.”
“I would highly recommend that all volunteers across the state go to the capitol in August,” Puckett added.
Commissioner Gene Buckner said he understood that the county’s volunteer fire departments need financial help.
“It’s been a long time since I read State Code, but I’m pretty sure the counties are mandated to have fire departments,” Buckner stated. “We’ve got to do something, okay, even it’s combined fire departments or centralizing certain areas, something of that nature. I don’t want to do that because this county is so remote that it would be really hard to put them in certain places and expect them to cover all of the area.”
The county commission voted unanimously to accept will the fire association’s APR application and will discuss it in August.
“I think it’s time to revisit it (fire fees) obviously, but also we can take a role in getting over the immediate hump,” County Commission President Bill Archer said.
