PRINCETON — Hundreds of thousands of dollars for a new fire tanker, funding for a fire alarm and more money for Christmas lights are among the applications being submitted to the Mercer County Commission for American Rescue Plan grants.
Mercer County was awarded $11.4 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, which is also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package. The county received this federal money in two $5.7 million installments. About $7.9 million of this funding has been distributed in grants supporting food banks, infrastructure, tourism projects and other projects benefiting the county.
The county commission voted in November 2022 to place a moratorium on awarding American Rescue Plan grants until the question how the spend the remaining money had been decided. Commissioner Gene Buckner said then that the county hopes to use the funding for water and sewer projects benefiting residents who do not either of those services. The moratorium was lifted in April.
During a meeting Tuesday, the county commission approved a $100,000 ARP grant for the Women’s Center of Mercer County. The center had applied for $450,000 to help create a new center in Mercer County for women and children suffering domestic abuse.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the county did not know how much money it will receive from the settlement of opioid lawsuits – which the county could use to help the shelter project – and would like to see if matching funds or more funding from foundations could be found to help pay for the project.
Puckett said such a shelter is needed in Mercer County. Women now have to use a shelter in McDowell County, and this makes it difficult for them to find and keep jobs.
Buckner said the shelter project is “a great thing” that the county needs to support.
County Commission President Bill Archer, who often performs music with his friend Karl Miller, said they once had a show at the McDowell County Shelter. Women there said they were from places like Athens or Princeton and spoke about the problems they faced because they could not stay in Mercer County.
The Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department submitted a $450,000 ARP application to help pay for a new fire pumper truck. The new truck would have a 1,500 or more gallon capacity and would replace an older tanker that’s nearing the end of its service life.
Concord University applied for a $125,000 ARP grant. Daniel Fitzpatrick of Concord University said the money would be used to support Concord’s anatomy and physiology program by funding renovations and new equipment.
During another request, Skip Crane of the Bluewell Improvement Association asked for a $16,000 ARP grant to help pay for new Christmas lights. The association hopes to buy 20 Christmas light displays which cost about $806 apiece, he said.
The Wade Center in Bluefield, which provides after school programs and summer programs for local children, submitted a $59,000 request to pay for a new fire alarm system. Executive Director Betty Brainerd said the current system is outdated. Brainerd said that the Wade Center is a totally nonprofit organization which currently helps more than 50 children.
Director Robert Hoge of Mercer County Communications, which operates the county 911 center, said the center was applying for a $78,764 ARP grant for an aerial imaging system which will help the 911 Center by providing imaging with better resolution. It would also help the Mercer County Assessor’s Office with dilapidated structures and help with flood control. The system would provide side views as well as top views of structures and expand coverage in the areas of Bramwell, Coaldale and Green Valley.
“We think it would be a win-win for everybody,” Hoge told the commissioners.
The county commission will vote on the ARP applications at a later date.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.