By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County topped 200 COVID-19 cases Monday morning with 13 deaths, all from the Princeton Health Care Center.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date Monday morning reached 200. The DHHR said 150 of those 200 cases are considered active. Another 39 people have recovered from the virus and are no longer in quarantine.
The Mercer County Health Department later confirmed two additional deaths Monday morning, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County to 13. The health department also said the total number of virus cases in Mercer County now stands at 214.
State health officials confirmed eight additional COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County Sunday.
All 13 deaths from the Princeton Health Care Center occurred over the course of the last few weeks, but were not reported in an official capacity due to personnel changes at the Mercer County Health Department, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said in a press release Sunday morning.
Crouch said a total of 11 individuals from the Princeton nursing home have now died of COVID-19. The Princeton Health Care Center is considered a major COVID-19 hot spot in West Virginia.
There was a major shake-up earlier this month at the Mercer County Health Department with the county health officer and board of health chairman resigning. The administrator of the health department also retired.
A statement issued Sunday by the Board of Health Chairman Dr. Randy Maxwell said the delayed reporting of these deaths was influenced by two factors: First, the sudden vacancy of the medical director position at PHCC, and second, a misinterpretation of standing COVID-19 state procedures pertaining to the need for verification of death certificates prior to reporting. D
"The Mercer County Health Department interim director, Brenda Donithan is updating the death reporting procedures for the department based on the new clarification of directives to ensure there will be no delay in future reporting," Maxwell said. "On behalf of the Mercer County Board, we extend our condolences to those who have lost loved ones and our prayers to those who are currently fighting this battle."
