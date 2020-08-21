PRINCETON — The Mercer County Clerk’s office in the courthouse is closed at least for today and Monday because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
County Clerk Verlin Moye said the office closed Thursday at 2 p.m. after he was notified of the positive test.
Moye said the employee was tested Wednesday but had worked Monday and Tuesday.
“She was here for two days,” he said. “Therefore we have closed the office.”
Everybody else in the office was tested Thursday, he said, and awaiting results as the employee has been quarantined.
The office continues to operate by phone and appointments only, he added.
“We’re taking the best precautions we can, following CDC (Center for Disease Control) guidelines,” he said. “The office has been thoroughly sanitized.”
Moye said the employee did not contract the virus at work and did not have any symptoms.
“As the best I know now, she got it from church,” he said.
The situation is being handled by following the guidelines.
“People are going to have to be patient,” he said. “This is serious. We are trying to be as cautious and as smart about it as we can. We are just waiting right now.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
