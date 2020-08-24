PRINCETON — Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye has tested positive for COVID-19 and his office will remain closed until at least Thursday morning.
Moye said he is at home and in quarantine but has had only mild symptoms.
“I thought I had a cold or maybe a sinus infection,” he said, adding that otherwise he feels okay.
The clerk’s office was shut down last Thursday after another employee in the office tested positive and everyone had to be tested. That employee was asymptomatic and it was believed the virus had been contracted at church.
“We have three more test results still out,” he said, so whether the office can reopen on Thursday may be impacted.
“I think people understand,” he said of the need to close the office temporarily.
All routine procedures recommended by the CDC are being followed, including sanitization of the office.
The clerk’s office is not open to the public but continues to do business by phone or appointment.
Moye said it’s a “blessing” that the effects of the virus have been mild on him and the other employee.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said everyone at the courthouse is taking the needed precautions and being tested.
“We are very aware of the situation and we are taking all precautions necessary to protect our employees as well as our constituents,” Puckett said. “The county clerk’s office will remain closed for a thorough cleaning.”
Puckett said by Tuesday all employees at the courthouse will be tested.
“We are requesting that if you can do your county business virtually or reach out to us to provide a contact … then we are up to do that,” he said. “If you come to the courthouse we ask you to observe all safety precautions.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.