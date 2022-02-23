PRINCETON — A random drawing was conducted Tuesday to determine where candidates for county offices and other elected offices will appear on the May primary election’s ballot.
Candidate or their representatives participated in a drawing at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office to determine where they will appear on the May ballot, County Clerk Verlin Moye said.
“We did. Where there were multiple candidates for each office, we had to randomly select the position on the ballot,” Moye said later. “In the absence of the candidate, someone was appointed. We had ballot commissioners from both parties.”
Republican, Democratic and independent ballot commissioners participated in the drawing, Moye stated.
“So, when the candidate was not there, the independent would draw for them. Anyway, it’s transparent and it’s entirely random,” he added. “It went well, so it’s a necessary part of the process. This is for the May primary, which is May 10. It went very well. It’s just part of many, many steps we have to go through to prepare for the primary.”
There’s one county commission seat on the ballot as well as the circuit clerk’s office and the county clerk’s office, he said. There are executive committee positions and magistrate offices, which are nonpartisan, are on the ballot as well.
“All elections are important and we treat them all the same,” Moye said.
The next step is to put the ballot together.
“From this point, we send the roster to our ballot publisher and our electronic coders, and they will draw up the ballot and it comes back for us to proofread it, and there is an audio file created for people with such disabilities; and we go over it with a fine-toothed comb to make sure there are no errors,” Moye said. “That will be at least two weeks.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
