PRINCETON — Some changes in West Virginia election laws have been proposed to a legislative committee by Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, and are supported by Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye.
Moye said he recently received a review of the changes from Deak Kersey, general counsel for Warner.
One of the biggest proposed changes is the deadline for requesting an absentee ballot.
Moye said the current deadline is six days before the election but under the changes that would be extended to 12 days.
The reason for the change relates to giving the USPS (U.S. Postal Service) more time to make sure the absentee ballots are delivered by election day, he said.
“The USPS does a pretty good job and there are no problems here, Moye said. “But it can be a problem.”
“Some ballots were received after election day (in 2020),” he said, “and we counted them.”
But having the cutoff for requesting an absentee ballot 12 days before the election rather than six would give voters more time to make sure it is completed and either dropped off or in the mail and give the USPS more time for deliveries.
Another suggested change relates to private donors giving money to support local elections with no mechanism in place to help prevent donations in places for political reasons.
Moye used the example of Bill Gates donating money to support local elections in particular counties that could possibly be pivotal in the outcome of an election.
If people want to donate to support elections, that is fine, he said, but the money should go through the state and then be disseminated where needed, not to particular counties for political reasons.
“It should be channeled from the top down,” he said.
Moye also supports a proposed change that would give the courts system the authority to decide local elections if an issue surfaces.
“This makes sense to me,” he said, because the legal system is in a better position to make decisions, such as contested ballots in very close local elections, than the election officials on who wins.
Moye said many election problems often end up in the courts system anyway, and it avoids the possible appearance of favoritism on the part of local officials.
Other proposed changes include:
• Giving emergency responders who may be called to other areas or states to help with a disaster the option to vote using an electronic absentee ballot, the same option members of the military and the disabled now have.
• Establishing a consistent deadline to register to vote across the state.
• Moving local elections to coincide with county elections to help increase voter participation.
• Codifying in state law that electronic voting machines in the state cannot be connected to the internet. They are not currently connected to the internet, but a state law would assure that will never happen.
Moye said he supports all of the proposed changes, which were presented to the legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on the Judiciary by Kersey on Monday.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
