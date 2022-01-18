PRINCETON — Children returning to classrooms and other places outside the home have increased the numbers of child abuse and neglect cases being reported in Mercer County and across the state, according to the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network.
Earlier this month, the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released its Statewide Data for the 2021 fiscal year, WVCAN officials said Thursday. The report’s data reflects service from West Virginia’s 21 Child Advocacy Centers (CACs), which provided official service to 44 of 55 counties in the state.
A CAC provides a safe, child-friendly facility where child protection, criminal justice, and child treatment professionals work together to investigate abuse, hold offenders accountable, and help children heal, WVCAN officials said. The state’s 21 centers have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this past fiscal year, CACs served 4,604 children in West Virginia, a 40 percent increase in new children served in the last five years.
Locally, Child Protect of Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center saw 223 new children, which is 22.5 percent higher than the number of children served by the CAC last year.
Some of the key data points from Child Protect’s report for include:
• In Mercer County, 68 percent of the children who received forensic interviews at Child Protect disclosed being a victim of abuse.
• Records showed that 114 children initiated mental health counseling services at the Mercer County CAC in 2021.
• In Mercer County, 98 percent of alleged child abuse offenders were someone the child knew.
• Mercer County had 40 child abuse cases that were criminally charged, a nearly 90 percent increase from last year.
• Records showed that 96 percent of parents/caregivers surveyed in Mercer County said that if they knew another family in a similar situation, they would refer them to Child Protect of Mercer County.
Beth Sizemore, Mercer County’s CAC program director, said that the county takes a team approach to combating child abuse.
“Child Protect of Mercer County is part of a multi-disciplinary team that works together to listen to children, provide support through therapy and advocacy services, and bring justice and healing,” Sizemore stated. “We couldn’t do what we do without the hard work of Mercer County Child Protective Services (DHHR), the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, law enforcement and other community partners.”
Child abuse and neglect case numbers tend to go up and down, Sizemore said. The ongoing pandemic has contributed to these changes in 2021. While children were at home due to the virus instead of being at school and out in public, adults were less likely to see the signs of abuse.
“I think the peak there is probably a result of the pandemic,” she stated. “That time period was the time period when children went back to school, kind of the tail end of the initial lockdown. and so, when life sort of returned to normal for a little while and children returned to their normal activities like being in the classroom, being on sports teams, church groups and so forth, then the protective adults in their lives could resume keeping a watchful eye on them and start reporting suspected abuse and neglect.”
In the past, only certain people in professions such as teaching were mandated reporters when it came to suspecting child abuse and/or neglect, Sizemore said. More people can now report suspicions about child abuse to law enforcement agencies.
“Now everybody is a mandated reporter,” she said. “It was changed a couple of years ago. It’s no longer people like school bus drivers or coaches who deal with kids regularly. We’re all now mandated reporters, basically.”
