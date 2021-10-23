CHARLESTON — Agencies in Mercer, McDowell and Monroe counties that aid victims of child abuse and domestic abuse are receiving thousands of dollars in grants under in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
Justice said that he has awarded $13,182,765 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 84 public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state.
The Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grant funds will provide such direct services as counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system.
The VOCA funds are awarded from the Office for Victims of Crime, the Office of Justice Programs of the U.S. Department of Justice. These funds are administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services section.
The following area agencies are receiving grant funding:
• Child and Youth Advocacy Center Inc. will receive $169,676. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse and neglect victims in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe Counties.
• Child Protect of Mercer County Inc. will receive $112,963. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in Mercer County.
• ChildLaw Services Inc. will receive $127,108. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child victims of abuse and neglect, and children who witness domestic violence in Mercer and McDowell Counties.
• Family Refuge Center Inc. will receive $380,994. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Mercer, Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties.
• The Mercer County Commission will receive $172,895. This grant will fund staff in the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office in order to provide direct services to all victims of crime in Mercer County.
McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties
• Stop Abusive Family Environments Inc. will receive $383,562. This grant will fund staff to provide services to domestic violence and sexual assault victims in McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties.
• Stop the Hurt Inc. will receive $63,117. This grant will fund staff to provide direct services to child abuse victims in McDowell County.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.