BLUEFIELD – Names of several potential candidates to fill vacancies on the Mercer County Board of health have been submitted to the county commission for consideration, the health board's chairperson said Tuesday.
On July 31, Administrator Susan Kadar gave notice of her retirement and Dr. Kathy Wides resigned her position of local health officer, and Dr. Randy Stevens, then chairman of the board, resigned his position effective immediately.
"As a board we want to thank all three individuals for their years of service to the Mercer County Health Department. We wish all three our best wishes in their future endeavors," Dr. Randy B. Maxwell, chairperson of the Mercer County Board of Health, said in a statement released Tuesday. "The board has appointed Brenda Donithan as interim director of the Mercer County Health Department. Mrs. Donithan has 31 years of dedicated service at the health department and we are confident that she will do an outstanding job."
The board of health has submitted the names of several potential new members to the Mercer County Commission for approval, Maxwell said. A search is underway for a new county health officer.
"We are in talks with several local physicians to assume the duties of our local health officer. We are confident that we will have a replacement within the near future," Maxwell stated. "Per state code Dr. Ayne Amjad M.D., the state medical director will be acting local health officer until the position is filled."
The health department has been providing daily press releases of positive COVID-19 cases and other important information during this pandemic, Maxwell said.
"We will continue to provide the community with all information as it becomes available," he stated.
"During this trying time all health care workers have been faced with, mental and physical strains, we want to thank all the dedicated employees of the Mercer County Health Department for their service to our community," Maxwell said. "We also want to ensure our employees and the community that the current board of health will do everything in its power to provide the best services possible to the residents of Mercer County."
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
