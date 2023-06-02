GREEN VALLEY — The May meeting of the Mercer County Board of Health saw the members discuss procedural matters as the main order of business.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Bonnie Allen, R.N. opened the discussion by presenting the board members with changes to the board’s by-laws.
The first one involved bringing new health department hires before the board before finalizing employment which was passed on motion of Gene Buckner with a second by Robb Williams.
Before passage, Williams said the issue wasn’t hiring new employees, it was making sure that it was fiscally prudent considering the department was just on the good side of their operating budget.
Buckner said the board needed to see the background checks, drug screens and experiences of the proposed hires before approval.
Another motion by Williams with a second by Jason Conner reduced the time for both media notification and the board members’ receiving their packets for board meetings from 10 to seven days before a meeting.
Buckner told the board that the concrete pad for the garage where the mobile clinic would be stored was ready and that the building would be on-site soon. The site will have motion lights and cameras for security.
The board postponed action on the health department’s FY 2024 budget and operational plan until they had time to study them.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
