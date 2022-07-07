PRINCETON — Newly-elected and reelected members of the Mercer County Board of Education were sworn into office this week.
The board of education met early Tuesday morning at the Mercer County Technical Education Center for a special meeting. Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills administered the oaths of office for board members Greg Prudich, Jacinda Santon Smith and Mark Godfrey.
After the board members were sworn in, Prudich was unanimously elected as the board of education’s president.
Smith was elected unanimously as the board’s vice president.
“I’d like to thank the board for what you all do,” Wills said afterward.
The Mercer County Board of Education’s next scheduled meeting is July 11 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the seminar center at the Mercer County Technical Education Center in Princeton.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
