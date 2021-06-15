PRINCETON – A new superintendent of Mercer County Schools was appointed Tuesday during a special meeting of the Mercer County Board of Education.
Edward T. Toman was superintendent of Wetzel County Schools in New Martinsville for the past five years before applying to become the new superintendent of Mercer County Schools. Prior to working in Wetzel County, Toman was superintendent of Ritchie County Schools from 2010 to 2016, a director and coordinator at Glenville State College from 2009 to 2010, superintendent of Gilmer County Schools from 2004 to 2009 and superintendent of Wirt County Schools from 2000 to 2004. He has also been a teacher and principal.
Toman said he is scheduled to begin his new position on July 1. He will be taking the place of Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers, who is retiring from Mercer County Schools on June 30 after working for 47 years in the school system with 32 of those years in the administration.
"This will be my 21st year as a superintendent," Toman said. "I started in 2000. I've been to several places, so I travel. I'm originally from Payton City there in Wetzel County."
Toman applied for the position.
"I was looking to see what would be the best fit for our family and this area is incredible," he said. "A lot of times you come through southern West Virginia heading south to the beach. We've been to the Princeton area, Bluefield, PikeView, Montcalm, and with Dr. Akers and her leadership, what a role model."
He said that he was looking forward to starting as the new superintendent.
"A lot of times I feel I've been recruited into systems that have troubles, but I'm not aware of any troubles," Toman said of Mercer County Schools. "Just that things are very well, and your board is very strong. Just with the conversation I had with them, it was a win-win for the Toman family."
Paul Hodges, president of Mercer County Schools, said Toman was one of three applicants for the position, and that the Mercer County school system was fortunate to get an applicant with his qualifications and experience.
Toman said that he is married to Michelle Toman, a facilitator for suicide prevention who helped pass Jamie's Law, which covers mandatory suicide prevention in schools, in 2015. They have a son, Campbell, who is 16; a daughter, Tristin, who is 25; and son Jordan, now 30.
