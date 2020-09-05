BLUEFIELD — Mercer County was in the orange color zone Friday on the state County Alert System, and if that continues to be the case when updated codes are posted tonight, no in-person instruction will be allowed next week in county schools and no sports or extracurricular events can be held.
Meanwhile, a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed at Princeton High School on Friday. Mercer County Public Schools announced via their Facebook page that all exposed students and staff had been quarantined, and further contact tracing would be conducted by the Mercer County Health Department.
Gov. Jim Justice reviewed the color coding Friday afternoon during his pandemic briefing, adding Mercer County to the list of orange zone counties and Monongalia County joining Monroe County as the only counties in the red zone.
The alert system will be updated and posted at 9 p.m. tonight, reflecting all the statistics from each county as of midnight Friday.
For that first week of school, which starts Sept. 8, any county in red or orange will offer remote instruction only and no events or games can be held.
After the first week, the orange zone will allow in-person instruction and sports practices, but no games.
Under the red zone, no in-person instruction or sports or extracurricular activities are allowed.
“I am very, very hopeful that a great percentage of our state will be back in school (next week),” Justice said, but as of Friday, six counties were in the orange zone and two in the red zone.
A panel will meet Saturday and review all of the statistics, and then after that review the map will be posted Saturday night on the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) and the Department of Education websites.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said the panel, made up of health experts, will verify all data, checking on items like cases being separated into appropriate categories of congregate or community spread.
Positive cases of residents in long-term care facilities or inmates in a correctional facility are counted as only one positive for the color coding system.
Marsh said the panel wants to make sure the appropriate code is in place for each county.
Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said that during the week the information is gathered from local health departments and posted as quickly as possible on the DHHR website COVID-19 dashboard, trying to balance the speed of obtaining the information and providing it with accuracy.
“It is very challenging for the DHHR staff to put it together,” he said. “The panel helps by reviewing those numbers.”
By ending the period of the rolling average on Friday, then the panel has Saturday to do the review, making sure the color code posted for each county at 9 p.m. each Saturday is correct.
The color code system is based on a seven-day cumulative average of positive COVID-19 cases, except in smaller counties, like Monroe County, with populations under 16,000, where a 14-day average is used.
Justice also said those counties in orange or red will be watched closely to see what can be done to help them return to the yellow or green
“We are looking at every one of those counties non-stop,” he said.
Marsh said the panel does have some leeway in placing a county into a particular code if the numbers are close and other factors may indicate a particular placement.
“We want to make sure we do the right thing for each county,” he said.
Under the color code system, any county that goes into the red zone at any time, even during the week. will immediately stop in-person instruction and all sports and activities will be cancelled for the rest of the week.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said if there is a positive case in a school the public will be notified.
“We are announcing the school system that is hit with the virus,” she said. “It’s a public health safety concern and parents, teachers and the public need to know.”
Crouch said a protocol is in place to deal with a positive case.
“We do require contact tracing and there is an immediate investigation,” he said. “The child is removed from the room.”
A decision is then made on which children, or teachers and staff, should be quarantined, he said, and the room is sanitized.
“It does not necessitate the closure of the school,” he said, and the local health departments will be called in to “make quick decisions about positive cases.”
Justice also responded to a question about counties that may want to go 100 percent remote, using virtual learning only, and basically closing local schools.
They can choose to do that, he said, but it would also cancel all sports and extracurricular activities since schools would be closed.
“You can’t have both,” he said.
Mercer County Schools posted on the system’s Facebook page Friday that if the county is in orange tonight at 9 p.m., “We will not have in-school instruction and there will be no bus transportation.”
If the color code returns to yellow, schools will be open and follow the original schedule.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.