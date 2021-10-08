BRAMWELL – One of Mercer County's existing ATV resorts is getting some upgrades this winter when its new owners start their renovation plans.
Owners Rob Hedges and Pat Brabbs of the Busted ATV Resort off Coal Heritage Road near Bramwell, recently acquired the Hillbilly Hideaway ATV Resort off Simmons River Road. They opened the Busted ATV Resort eight years ago.
When renovations at the Hillbilly Hideaway are completed next year, it will become the new Hatfield-McCoy Riverfront Resort, Brabbs said. The goal is to have another "ride dirty, sleep clean" resort.
"Things will be very similar, but it will be a little bit different from our current location," Brabbs said about the plans for the Hillbilly Hideaway.
The goal for both resorts is to fill a need for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail's visitors.
"Rob and I have driven up from Florida ever since the original Hatfield-McCoy Trail opened, and what we have always seen was a lack of quality lodging," Brabbs stated.
The goal is to provide ATV tourists with "king bedrooms," which are bedrooms featuring king-sized beds and lodging with two bathrooms.
"They'll be nice setups," Brabbs said of the future accommodations when the Hillbilly Hideaway becomes the Hatfield-McCoy Riverfront Resort.
Features such as boot washers and helmet driers will be among the updated resort's offerings along with the king bedrooms, Brabbs said the Hillbilly Hideaway is currently open for guests, but remodeling will begin when the flow of tourists slows down at the end of November.
"We'll be remodeling over the wintertime," Brabbs said. "We keeping it open and keeping it how it is, then start working on it and open back up n March of next year. We'll start renovations sometime in December."
Brabbs said that he and Hodges are eager to see the upcoming renovations. The Hillbilly Hideaway's owners created a resort that was well worth acquiring.
"We're really excited to get it," Brabbs stated. "It's a beautiful location and they've worked hard to create what they've created. We're really happy to be taking it to the next step and providing some premier lodging."
When the Hillbilly Hideaway becomes the new Hatfield-McCoy Riverfront Resort, it will complement the Busted ATV Resort, which is in a house that was constructed in 1880 at the base of Mount Me, he said.
