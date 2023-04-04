BLUEFIELD — Mercer County is spreading its tourism wings with a campaign to gain attention in national media.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), said a public relations firm was hired at the end of 2022.
“They are tasked with creating ‘earned media,’ pitching stories and tourism attractions and activities to publications across the United State,” she said of the process of obtaining publicity without paying an entity to publish it.
Null said the CVB marketing team has done a great job over the years and has seen results.
“But we also needed another component, which would be a public relations firm,” she said. “We want people to see Mercer County in a different light. We want them to read about us in publications about things to do.”
Null said it is a matter of taking control of telling the story of the county, not letting others do it.
“People will tell your story if you don’t,” she said. “We are taking charge of our story and how people outside our area see us.”
The outside world may not always have a correct picture of the county or of Southern West Virginia, she said, with a lot of stereotypes in place, and the purpose is to point out what it is actually here.
Null said an article in the digital version of Southern Living already snagged by the Georgia-based public relations firm is a good example.
“It highlights why Mercer County is the ‘ultimate summertime destination,’” she said, including the open skies with no city lights for star gazing as well as blueberry picking, hiking, summer baseball, the Pipestem Drive-in Theater, the Lemonade Festival and historic towns.
“Located in the heart of Appalachia on the southern border of West Virginia, Mercer County is a warm-weather dream,” the article says. “In summer, the area is awash in every shade of green thanks to its abundant farmland and lush forests. Whether you want to cruise through the rolling hills or lace up your hiking boots and hit the trails, there’s ample opportunity for outdoor adventure.”
“When you marry it (all the attractions here) with a publication like Southern Living, it gives us priceless exposure,” Null said.
These articles are often seasonal and must be planned well ahead of time because it is a process to go through that usually involves planning by the publication since a photographer and reporter are usually sent to the location.
For example, Null said a culinary magazine is sending a journalist and photographer to cover the Ramp Festival at Camp Creek State Park on April 15, a day that also includes a major Lumberjack Competition.
Null said the CVB’s new mobile visitors center will debut at the festival and the Tourism Airstream from the state Department of Tourism will also be there.
Other articles are coming in Outdoor Living, the Atlanta Journal Constitution’s spring travel guide, and an ATV article in Blue Ridge Digest on why this is the best destination for ATV lovers.
“We have a lot of pending coverage,” she said of other upcoming articles, with seven different stories about Mercer County coming in the spring and summer.
“This is all new to us,” Null said of using a public relations firm. “The CVB board was excited about it. The board had a lot of praise, seeing the value.”
Null also said using a professional firm opens up connections, and creates a “marathon of building and cultivating relationships.”
“I am really excited about this,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.