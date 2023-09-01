PRINCETON – Euthanasia was still a possibility Thursday as a Code Red remained in effect at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, but potential pet owners arriving there was giving its personnel cause to hope that tough decisions won’t have to be made.
The shelter declared a Code Red early Tuesday due to the large numbers of homeless dogs and cats filling the facility. When the Code Red went into effect, the shelter was housing about 95 dogs and up to 50 cats.
Director Stacey Harman said that she received a phone call Wednesday morning from Ron Martin, co-owner of Grant’s Supermarket. The grocery store chain stepped up last July when the shelter had to declared Code Red as more dogs and cats arrived.
The adoption fees for dogs and cats had been reduced already to $10, and they include spay/neuter, pain shot, deworming, a rabies vaccination and first vaccinations, Harman said.
Grant’s Supermarket will be paying the adoption fees until Sept. 9, Harman said. New pet owners will also receive a voucher for a free bag of dog or cat food at any Grant’s location.
People were waiting outside when the animal shelter opened Wednesday, and the public kept coming Thursday to see about adopting a new pet, she said. The shelter was busy by the afternoon.
“We are, we have a whole lot customers, so hopefully we’ll get a whole lot more out,” she stated.
About 10 cats and 21 dogs were adopted Wednesday, Harman said.
“Until we get those numbers down, we’ll still be in Code Red, but it’s looking better,” she added.
Housing so many dogs and cats has cut into the shelter’s food supplies, but there was a request Thursday for pet food donations.
“We have so many animals, we’re running really low on our dry food and wet, actually, but mainly we need to dry food,” Harman said.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is located at 961 Shelter Road in Princeton. It can be contacted at 304-425-2838.
