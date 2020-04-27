PRINCETON — Mercer County’s animal lovers recently demonstrated their generosity when they contributed hundreds of pounds of dog and cat food, plus other supplies, to help the homeless pets now at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Donors dropped off food and supplies Saturday, and there were soon tall stacks of contributions inside the animal shelter’s lobby.
“This will at least feed our animals for a month, a month and a half, depending on how many we have at a time,” Rescue Coordinator Heather Mitchell said. “This was a last minute, spur of the moment sort of thing.”
Mitchell estimated that about 1,000 pounds of pet food were contributed. A lot of the donations consisted of 50-pound bags, she said.
The shelter has been closed to the public since stay-at-home orders were issued to help curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Due to the closure, no new animals have been accepted.
“We’ve been sending rescues out left and right to clear the shelter,” Mitchell said.
Twelve dogs were available Saturday for adoption, and there no cats except for the shelter’s house cat, she stated. Their pictures are being posted on the Mercer County Animal Shelter Facebook page. Mitchell said the shelter was doing fosters by appointment, and the best way to contact the shelter’s personnel is through the Facebook page. Pictures of strays are posted, too, so their owners will be able to see them.
Animals now at the shelter are still on the same feeding and care schedule they were on before the facility had to close its doors to the public, Mitchell stated.
“Nothing has changed for any of the animals,” she stated. “It’s still the same.”
Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in front of the animal shelter at 961 Shelter Road near Princeton, according to Stacey Harman, director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Besides dog and cat food, the shelter’s animals also need cat litter, blankets and treats, she said.
Dogs and cats are still available for people who want to foster a homeless pet.
“I will be taking pictures of what we have left (today) and post them on our Facebook page for anyone that wants to foster,” Harman said.
