PRINCETON — Vouchers for spay/neuter services were distributed after a day at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, but it’s important for pet owners to actually use them so state funding will not be reduced, the shelter’s director said Thursday.
The animals shelter started offering its spay/neuter voucher program Wednesday. The program was limited to Mercer County residents, and only two vouchers per household. Executive Director Stacey Harman said the vouchers were soon gone.
“We actually distributed all we had yesterday,” she said Thursday. “We didn’t get as many as we usually do. Last year, I think we got $40,000. This year we got $20,000.”
Funding for the spay/neuter vouchers is provided by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. The funding was reduced this year.
“What happened was last year we had $40,000,” Harman recalled. “We give our vouchers out for free, and out of that $40,000 only $8,000 worth of people took their animals to get them fixed. If you don’t use them that much, then normally the next year (the department of agriculture) lowers it.”
Money that supported the spay/neuter vouchers went back to the state if the vouchers were not used, she said.
“We gave out all $20,000,” Harman said. “And it’s imperative that people take them and use them. I was really afraid we weren’t going to get (funding) this year.”
Spaying/neutering procedures that were not performed could not be rescheduled because veterinarians were backed up, Harman said.
“And that made it hard on us and the vets because they lose money as well,” she added. “The sad part is there’s people who really wanted those and I couldn’t reissue them.”
The vouchers that were distributed Wednesday will provide spaying or neutering for about 190 dogs and cats, Harman said.
Besides spaying and neutering, homeless dogs and cats also need toys to help keep them happy while they wait for new owners.
The animal shelter will be collecting new pet toys Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Bark-N-Brunch at the Blue Spoon Cafe & Coffee on 517 Commerce Street in Princeton. People who bring a pet toy will receive a free dessert.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.