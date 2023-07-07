PRINCETON — Until the end of July, people wanting to help an animal shelter’s many dogs and cats find a home can do so with less cost to themselves.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter started participating Thursday in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters National Adoption Event. During this event, dogs can be adopted for $30 and cats for $15. This adoption fee includes spaying/neutering, first shots, rabies vaccination, pain injection and a microchip.
This year the Bissell Pet Foundation is including a free 30 days of pet insurance through MetLife, said Director Stacey Harman.
“After 30 days, they can choose to continue it or not,” she added.
The shelter is now overcrowded.
“It’s like as soon as I get one adopted I get five in its place, so we really, really need adoptions,” Harman said. “The last time I counted it was about 75 dogs and about 30 cats. I’m way overcapacity. I’m starting to have to put them in the hall. And I don’t like to do that, but we have everything ranging from puppies to smaller dogs to big dogs, just a variety.”
Shelters usually see puppy and kitten season during the spring, but new litters and pregnant animals keep arriving.
“This has been the worst in my 11-year career here that I’ve ever seen,” Harman said. “It hasn’t stopped from last year. It just continued on and like this year, it seems like it’s even worse; so I’m hoping it will start to die down.”
The animal shelter is now at Code Red, a point when euthanizing dogs and cats to make room has to be considered.
“Unfortunately, when we get past capacity, that’s when we have to start making tough decisions and that’s a decision I don’t like to have to make, but I do,” she said. “I am in the Code Red. I think right now I might have two open runs, and those are for Bluefield city.”
No dogs or cats have been euthanized.
“No, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Harman said. “If I can get one out the door, then that’s one spot I get.”
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
