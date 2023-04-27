PRINCETON — People wanting to welcome a dog or cat into their homes will have the opportunity starting May 1 to adopt new pets for less money when the Mercer County Animals Shelter participates in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event.
From May 1 to May 15, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is working with Dogtopia to host an Empty the Shelters event which includes more than 350 participating shelters in 45 states. The Mercer County Animal Shelter is one of this year’s participants.
The local animal shelter is caring for plenty of dogs that need a home.
“Right now we’re housing probably close to 100 if not more dogs,” said Director Stacy Harman. “I have them everywhere. I’m over capacity.”
The shelter had about 20 cats as of Tuesday.
During the upcoming Empty the Shelters adoption event, people wanting a dog or cat can adopt them for a reduced fee. The cost of adopting a dog is normally $150 and a cat’s adoption fee is $85.
Between May 1 and 15, the dog adoption fee is being reduced to $50 and the cat fee will drop to $25, Harman said.
“That includes everything,” she added. “All their first shots, deworming, and to have them altered (spay/neuter). And they include a pain shot for the pet. With the BISSEL, it includes a free microchip and free registration for life.”
Previous adoption events have been successful, a representative of BISSELL said.
“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet the best life possible,” said Cathy Bissell, the foundation’s founder. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country with increasing ownership surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”
Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia, said the organization believed that every family should have the choice to own a dog.
“Enhancing the joy of pet parenthood is core to our organization,” Gill said. “All our committed daycare teams work hard at developing better canine citizens through exercise, socialization and education. We understand it takes a village to raise a well-balanced dog, and we’re thrilled to work with BISSELL Pet Foundation to change both dog and human lives through ‘Empty the Shelters.’”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.