PRINCETON — Homeless dogs, puppies, kittens and cats are filling the Mercer County Animal Shelter, so the shelter is hosting an adoption event May 3 to 7 that offers the opportunity to adopt a new pet for a minimal cost.
“We’re doing an event next week and I want to get the word out there,” said Director Stacey Harman.
During the May 3 to 7 adoption event, dogs can be adopted for $25 and cats for $10. This adoption fee includes a microchip, spaying or neutering and a rabies vaccination.
“You’re getting a fully-vetted animal,” Harman said.
As of Thursday, the animal shelter was housing close to 40 cats and about 50 dogs, she estimated. When spring arrives, shelters start seeing more animals needing a home.
“We’re overwhelmed right now. I’m totally full. and we have them coming in every day because we’re in the prime puppy and kitten season,” Harman stated. “We’re so full, we can’t bring any more in right now.”
This year the Mercer County Animal Shelter is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” Spring National Event.
“We were chosen this year, and out of about 400 plus (shelters) got picked and so we applied and we did get accepted,” Harman said. “Cathy Bissell with the BISSELL Foundation has been doing this for several years and this year is the first time we’re participating in it.”
Participating in the “Empty the Shelters” event allows the county animal shelter to be reimbursed for every homeless animal that’s adopted.
“It helps us, but it also gives the community a reduced adoption rate,” Harman said.
Animal shelters across the country are full of homeless dogs and cats, too. About 275 shelters in 45 states are in the “Empty the Shelters” event this year.
“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Bissell stated. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit our community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”
On Saturday, May 7, the animal shelter will have a bake sale to help with veterinary expenses, Harman said. The money raised won’t go toward covering spaying and neutering, but it will help pay for other veterinary services.
