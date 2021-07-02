PRINCETON — Screech shivered as he scanned the unfamiliar newsroom, but the Jack Russell Terrier mix was soon making friends and catching the aroma of pizza. He was the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s newshound Thursday, but today he’s among the dogs and cats ready for discounted adoption at the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Screech, named because he tended to scream when he first arrived at the shelter, wasn’t screaming at all when he explored the Daily Telegraph and played with the staff. Now about three-months old, he’s among the many homeless pets available today for adoption.
“He’s a cutie,” said Director Stacy Harman of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
The animal shelter is hosting a “pop-up event” today to ease the facility’s homeless pet population. As of Thursday, the shelter was at full capacity.
“I’m going to have all the dogs and cats, everything in the shelter, $25 off and try to make some room,” Harman said. “Cats will be $35 and dogs will be $90.”
Adoption prices are normally $115 for dogs and $60 for cats. For both dogs and cats, the adoption fee includes spay/neutering plus a pain shot for surgery, rabies vaccine, first vaccines and deworming.
Harmon checked the shelter’s current population.
“We have 62 dogs, and at this time I’m completely full,” Harman said. “And I have maybe two runs in quarantine, and those are reserved for animal control cases. And I have several on a waiting list.”
Cat facilities are full, too.
“Right now, on cats I have, I’m going to say we have probably about 30 and I try to keep my capacity at 20,” Harman stated. “I have a very long waiting lists for cats (to be brought in). I do try to do the managed intake, which means placing non-emergencies on a waiting list.”
Caring for so many animals when the shelter’s at full capacity is challenging.
“Well, the first thing about it is you have people that want to bring in animals, and then they get angry with us if we can’t,” Harman said. “But they have to understand that the reason we do this is so we won’t have to euthanize. We haven’t had to euthanize for six years.”
The shelter occasionally has to perform euthanasia in cases of sickness or aggression, but not to make space at the shelter, she added.
Being short staffed has been another challenge while the shelter is full of dogs and cats needing care.
“I’ve been trying to hire, but nobody really wants to work,” she stated. “I’m down two people. We have 11 on staff and that includes myself, the desk manager and the rescue.”
Everybody helps take care of the homeless animals, but this still leaves seven people directly taking care of the animals, Harman said. Cleaning goes on constantly.
“You have to go back and especially with the puppies,” Harman said. “You can turn around and three seconds later you have a mess,” she added. “By the time we get finished, we have to go back and start re-cleaning. It’s a very, very hard job, and I’m very proud of my staff members for putting in the hard work that they do.”
People who cannot adopt a dog or cat can still help by fostering them until an animal rescue is ready to accept them. A rescue is scheduled to arrive July 10.
“If they could keep them until July 8 until the vet comes, that might help get a few out,” she added.
The shelter still accepts donations of dog and cat food. Soft food for both dogs and cats is always in short supply, Harman said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
