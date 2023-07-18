PRINCETON — Tyson, a little dog who has had a rough life, was among the dogs and cats that got a fresh start last Saturday when people came to the Mercer County Animal Shelter and adopted them.
The animal shelter announced last Friday that overcrowding had forced the facility into Code Red, which means dogs and cats may need to be euthanized so space can be opened up. Euthanasia could have started today if not enough animals had been adopted, but the shelter is pausing on those plans.
To help encourage adoptions, Ron Martin of Grants Supermarket contacted the shelter and offered to pay the adoption fees, said Director Stacy Harman. The fees were already $20 for dogs and $10 for cats thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” drive, but Grants Supermarket will be paying the fees until Saturday, July 22.
The free adoptions, and then the fees being sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, include spay/neuter, first vaccinations, rabies vaccination, a pain shot and a free microchip for the pet, Harman said.
Martin, who is also the City of Bluefield’s mayor, praised the community Monday for stepping up and adopting the animals needing a home.
“Our community came together to make this happen,” Martin said. “It really was a community effort to get this done.”
Martin said Stacey Harman, and the animal shelter staff, also worked hard to get as many animals as possible adopted over the weekend.
Prospective pet owners started arriving at the shelter Friday. A total of 61 animals – 37 dogs and 24 cats – were adopted.
Among the dogs who found a new home was Tyson, a small terrier mix who visited the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s newsroom Friday and quickly became the honorary newshound for a day.
Tyson wasn’t at the shelter long. He was adopted Saturday, Harman said.
“He came from a really bad situation,” she recalled. “He came from a hoarding situation, so, you know. we went in and took him.”
Harman also thanked Barkingham Palace pet grooming in Princeton for giving many of the shelter’s dogs baths and haircuts during the adoption drive.
Getting 61 homeless pets adopted helped the shelter, but other dogs and cats needing help keep arriving, she said. The shelter usually experiences what has been dubbed as puppy and kitten season during the spring, but this year new litters and pregnant pets keep coming into the shelter. Many of the most recently adopted pets were puppies. Some of the puppies had been brought in a day before the adoption drive started.
“Because the main thing is we adopted 61 animals in two days; however, by next week we’ll be back full. We’re hoping not to,” she said.
Harman also thanked the shelter’s staff for working long hours during a hectic Friday and Saturday for adoptions.
“We are all worn out, tired, and ready for a couple days off,” she said. “They have worked so hard to get these animals home. Euthanizing is never something we want to. It is very mentally and emotionally hard. So thank you, everyone from the bottom of my heart.”
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter can be contacted at 304-425-2838.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
