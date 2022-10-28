PRINCETON — A combination of a long puppy and kitten season, some pets being given up and pet food becoming harder to find or more expensive thanks to inflation has led to an overabundance of homeless dogs and cats at a county animal shelter.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is hosting an adoption event today and Saturday. People wanting to give a dog or cat a home can pay a discounted adoption fee and help the shelter avoid the prospect of euthanizing animals to make more room.
“Right now, I am full. I have maybe four runs empty, but we are doing some renovations on the runs so those can’t be used right now, “ Director Stacey Harman said Thursday.
When the shelter is beyond capacity, the staff has to consider Code Red, which involves euthanizing animals to make more room.
“We’re full. If it doesn’t slow down some we could go back into Code Red, but that’s why I’m doing the adoption event this week,” Harman said. “Lowering the adoption prices, hoping to get some out. Right now – it started Wednesday and runs through Saturday – dogs are $25 and cats are $10, and that includes all the vetting that we normally do for the regular price. It’s usually $140 for dogs and $85 for cats.”
The adoption event started Wednesday, and it will continue until Saturday.
“Now Saturday is our Halloween event. I try to something every year and this year I’m going to have pumpkin coloring with ornaments ,and then we’ll also have treat bags for the children and free popcorn,” Harman said. “That’s on Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.
“I’m going to be pushing a lot of adoptions,” Harman stated. “Hopefully, we can get some out the door that way so we don’t have to go back into a Code Red. A Code Red is when we are full beyond capacity. We cannot simply take any other animals. In order to do that, we would have to euthanize in order to make space, which we haven’t done in about seven years. and I really don’t want to start it now.”
Harman said she was not sure why some many homeless dogs and cats were arriving at the shelter, but she considered a number of possibilities.
“To be honest, in my whole 10 years of being here, this has been one of the worst years, and I don’t know if it has to do with inflation or people just aren’t getting the animals fixed,” she said. Spay and neuter is a big thing, because if you don’t spay and neuter, the cycle just continues.”
Some pet owner have given up their dogs or cats because they can’t afford to take care of them. The rising cost of pet food is one factor.
“We’ve had some,” Harman said. “Not a great deal, but we have had some for that reason. It’s (food) going up and becoming to where it’s hard to find. There are certain brands from my understanding that have been really low on the shelves.”
Donations help keep the shelter stocked with pet food.
“Fortunately, we do have a lot of people who do donate,” Harman said. “Normally, I can put a plea out and they replenish me back up.”
One problem, getting pets spayed or neutered, has been ongoing.
“The only difficulty that I have seen since COVID hit is the vets staying booked up because when we adopt something out, we’re talking months into next year before they can get them in to be fixed; and I’m not sure why that is,” Harman said.
Another challenge is that more litters of puppies and kittens keep arriving.
“We’re still getting in puppies and kittens way far past puppy and kitten season; again, this has been one of the worst years,” Harman said. “Usually it starts in spring, but by mid to late summer it’s done. I just had three litters of puppies that came in and got adopted; so I’m still seeing litters late into the year, which is normally unusual.”
An animal rescue organization is taking about 20 animals next week, which will help the shelter’s situation, Harman said. More animals will be added until the rescue trip leaves. They will be taken to states, especially ones up north, where homeless animals are fewer in number.
“They have very strict spay/neuter laws. They have strict leash laws,” Harman said. “I went on vacation in New Jersey last year, and I did not see one stray dog anywhere. I didn’t see one. So with those laws in place – they have to have them spayed or neutered, they have to have them on a leash – that decreases the puppies and kittens. They don’t get a lot of puppies and kittens, so they pull from us because we don’t have those laws. and we can take them up there.”
The number of local adoptions has been “about the same,” she said.
“There’s some days we go and don’t have anything. But like I said last week, we had some puppies and we had a ton of adoptions because people really want puppies, but there are so many older dogs that are just as great,” Harman stated. “They need homes as well. Most of those are already housebroken, they already know manners, and they just appreciate a warm place to sleep.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.