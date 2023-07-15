PRINCETON — People were lining up Friday at the Mercer County Animal Shelter as word spread that the shelter might have to start euthanizing dogs and cats this coming Tuesday to make room in its overwhelmed facilities.
The shelter’s staff was busy Friday as people arrived to see the dogs and cats needing a home. Director Stacey Harman hoped enough would be adopted and the painful task of deciding which animals have to be euthanized can be avoided.
“Yes, I had to make a decision last night,” Harman said. “We were so overcrowded. I told everybody I would give the public a notice and did do that last night. Basically, if we do not move some animals today and tomorrow, then come Tuesday we will have no choice at the point but to have to start. We are closed on Sunday and Monday, so it would be Tuesday.”
The shelter had more than 100 animals Friday.
“I did a count this morning and right now I have 86 dogs not including ones that came in this morning, so that’s seven more. And cats, I have 30 to 40. The cats are in a better situation than dogs,” Harman said. “The dogs are just overflowing. I have them set up all the way down the hallway in crates, and it’s not good to have them just stuck in a crate.”
Harman emphasized that considering euthanasia is a difficult choice to make.
“I have a lot of people that send bad comments that I’m evil and this stuff; but you have to understand, it’s not that I enjoy going back there and picking,” she said. “I do not want to do that and it breaks my heart as much as it does anybody else’s.”
The shelter has been participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” effort which offers discounted adoption fees.
In conjunction with the effort to get pets adopt, the shelter is still participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation and runs until July 30.” she said. “That brought the cost down to $20. With that being said, that includes the animal getting fixed, first shots, the rabies, a dewormer, a microchip with free registration; so that’s a pretty good deal.”
A local business has stepped forward to make adoption free for the coming week.
“That being said, I marked everything down to $20, cats are $10. And Ron Martin with Grants (Supermarket) called me up and he is sponsoring all of the adoption fees on dogs and cats through next week, all next week,” Harman said. “And with that he is giving a voucher for a free bag of dog food where you can take the voucher into any of the supermarkets and he will give you a bag of dog or cat food.”
A local pet groomer reached out to help Friday and today. Barkingham Palace at 704 Stafford Drive in Princeton offered to bathe as many of the shelter’s dogs as possible Friday, Harman said. Dogs and cats available for adoption will be there today from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to open up these runs,” Harman added. “Hopefully we can get them moving.”
“The Bluefield Daily Telegraph joined in the adoption effort Friday by hosting Tyson, a newshound for a day.
Tyson, a terrier mix, is an older dog; but he quickly demonstrated the advantages of adopting an adult dog. He was very much at ease among people, friendly and was housebroken already. He signaled when he needed to go outside.
The Mercer County Animal Shelters is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
