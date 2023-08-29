PRINCETON – Personnel at the Mercer County Animal Shelter are again facing the possibility of having to euthanize homeless dogs and cats in order to make room.
The animal shelter announced Tuesday that it is on Code Red, which means dogs and cats may need to be euthanized so space can be opened up.
There was another Code Red in July at the shelter, but the decision about whether to euthanize animals was avoided when enough dogs and cats were adopted to make room.
All animals will be $10, according to an announcement posted Tuesday by the animal shelter.
"We have small dogs, big dogs, puppies, cats and kittens. This will go through the rest of this week. Please help provide a animal a home," shelter officials said.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The shelter can be contacted at 304-425-2838.
