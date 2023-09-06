By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett joined the National Association of Counties last month for a joint convening of county leaders from the Opioid Solutions Leadership Network and Prenatal-to-Three County Leaders Academy.
The multidisciplinary gathering of experts from across county government explored cross-sector initiatives that focus on the unique needs of parents and children affected by the overdose crisis.
“This is an amazing opportunity to learn from experts across the country, and help make decisions at the local level on how we should overcome the community struggles with opioid use disorder and wrap around services with addiction,” Puckett said. “As an elected official that is highly involved in this space, I hope that others are focused on how we must focus on wholistic environmental impact strategies for our communities.”
Participants engaged in discussions with national experts and local practitioners about the intersection of the behavioral health and child welfare systems at the state and local levels, NACo officials stated. The cohorts also toured key elements of Milwaukee County’s health and human services system, including the Penfield Children’s Center and the naloxone vending machines the county has strategically deployed.
In partnership with Vital Strategies, NACo’s Opioid Solutions Leadership Network assists counties in effectively investing opioid settlement funds to save lives and address the needs of people with substance use disorders, association officials said. The Milwaukee County convening provided a platform for county leaders to share knowledge and explore solutions that align with unique local needs.
The Prenatal-to-Three County Leaders Academy is part of the National Association of Counties Research Foundation’s Counties for Kids initiative, which supports county leaders who are committed to making investments in infants, toddlers and their families, NACo officials said.
Puckett said people interested in learning more can visit www.countiesforkids.org
The National Association of Counties (NACo) strengthens America’s counties, NACo officials said, including nearly 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees. Founded in 1935, NACo unites county officials to advocate for county government. priorities in federal policymaking; promote exemplary county policies and practices; nurture leadership skills and expand knowledge networks; optimize county and taxpayer resources and cost savings; and enrich the public’s understanding of county government.
Vital Strategies is a global health organization that believes every person should be protected by a strong public health system. Its overdose prevention program works to strengthen and scale up evidence-based, data-driven policies and interventions to create equitable and sustainable reductions in overdose deaths. Work across seven U.S. states is supported by funding from the Bloomberg Philanthropies Overdose Prevention Initiative, launched in 2018, and by targeted investments from other partners.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.