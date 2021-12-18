BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Airport will reap benefits soon from the federal bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed recently and signed by Pres. Joe Biden.
The airport will receive $295,000 as part of an $8.7 million investment in state airports, part of the money allocated to the state in the infrastructure bill and the first round of funding for airports.
Jim Pilkins, airport general manager, said he is meeting with state officials next week about infrastructure money and how the money should be spent.
“I will learn all the details,” he said.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement Thursday, with 22 airports around the state benefiting.
“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring historic investments to West Virginia, creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing West Virginia’s infrastructure needs,” Manchin said. “I successfully fought to allocate around $40 million for West Virginia airports, and I am thrilled to see the first round of funding is being distributed to 22 airports in the Mountain State. West Virginia depends on our airports to serve as manufacturing and economic hubs, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these investments and the investments still to come.”
“During the process of negotiating and putting together the final bipartisan infrastructure package, West Virginia’s airports and their surrounding infrastructure were top of mind,” Capito said. “In the past year, I’ve had the chance to make visits to Yeager Airport, Raleigh County Memorial Airport, and North Central West Virginia Airport to see their facilities first-hand and areas that are in need of improvements. This funding announced today makes needed investments that will help provide additional services that will increase travel to West Virginia, create job opportunities, and drive economic development in regions across our state. I was proud to play a role in making this funding a reality, and look forward to announcing similar investments through the bipartisan infrastructure package in the future,”
Capito is also a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.
In another unrelated announcement by Manchin and Capito, the Oakvale Road Public Service District will be awarded a $2.9 million loan.
The Rural Development investment will be used to purchase 14,400 linear feet of gravity sewer, 1,400 linear feet of force main, 1,114 manholes, and one grinder pump station.
The loan is part of $23,3 million investment in rural housing loans and community development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“West Virginia’s rural housing, drinking water, and waste water infrastructure needs are unique to the rest of the country, which is why loans and grants like these are so critical for people across our state,” Capito said. “The USDA funding announced today will ultimately increase West Virginians’ access to safe, affordable housing, and reliable drinking water and waste water services, while also making key investments in projects that will strengthen our rural communities.”
“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities will support regional economies and create jobs while also boosting the entire state economy,” Manchin said. “This USDA funding is great news for the Mountain State and will help ensure affordable housing, business development, update water infrastructure and more for West Virginians. I will always advocate for our rural communities, and I will continue to push for opportunities that boost economic development.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
