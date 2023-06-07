BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s airport is among the airports across the state that will be receiving Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding for their modernization efforts, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. announced Tuesday.
The Mercer County Airport near Bluefield will be awarded $69,161. This funding will be used to conduct an airport related environmental assessment. Another facility in southern West Virginia, the Logan County Airport, will receive $57,587 to rehabilitate its taxi lane.
Capito, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $511,427 in Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) from the FAA. This funding was made available through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) and appropriated in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023.
“Every day I am working to improve West Virginia’s infrastructure, including the modernization of our airports,” Capito said. “The funding announced today from the FAA will help develop local airports in West Virginia so that they can meet the needs of customers, enhance safety, and build on the progress we have already made as our state continues to grow. As I helped negotiate and craft the bipartisan infrastructure law, support for our airports was a major priority, and I’m pleased to see that funding continue to be directed to West Virginia.”
Other FAA grants included:
• $197,779 for the Upshur County Regional Airport in Buckhannon. This funding will be used to install an airport beacon and perimeter fencing.
• $107,681 for the Braxton County Airport in Sutton. This funding will be used to install an airport beacon.
• $79,219 for the Grant County Airport in Petersburg. This funding will be used to install weather reporting equipment.
