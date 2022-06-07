U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $14,357,829 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support 10 projects in West Virginia. Specifically, this funding will be used to support rehabilitation and maintenance projects at nine West Virginia airports, and make safety improvements along a railroad corridor from Grafton to Buckhannon.
The Mercer County Airport Authority will receive $187,402 to seal taxiway pavement surface/pavement joints.
“Making smart infrastructure investments, whether it be our airports or our railroads, is an important way to help expand economic development opportunities and attract private investments,” Capito said. “Reliable infrastructure can lead to the creation of good paying jobs and strong communities. This funding is great news for our airports and the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad (A&O) between Grafton to Buckhannon, and as Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, I will continue my work to improve the transportation infrastructure of West Virginia.”
“Many industries in West Virginia have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, including our airports and railroads. Our state was built by railroads and our airports are our gateway to the rest of the world. I am pleased DOT is investing in West Virginia airports and in the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state,” Manchin said. “I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support our transportation industries in the Mountain State.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.