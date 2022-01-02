BLUEFIELD — Mercer County Airport has a new general manager, and a path forward that includes almost $1.5 million in infrastructure money.
Jim Pilkins was given the job of running the airport recently after former manager Clint Ransom left, but it is safe to say Pilkins is more familiar with the day-to-day outside operations of the airport than anyone else.
“I have been here for 46 years,” the Bluefield native said. “I paid attention over the years and I have been through 11 managers.”
Now it’s his turn.
Pilkins said he has done every job at the airport, except the business/paperwork side of it, which he is immersed in now.
That is why he recently met with state officials on the use of first of five $295,000 chunks of money already earmarked for the airport as part of the federal infrastructure bill recently passed.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., announced the first round of money to state airports and more will be coming.
But the details of how the money can be spent are still being worked out.
“It’s all new,” Pilkins said of the infrastructure money. “There is a bunch of questions. There is still a lot money coming.”
The total will be almost $1.5 million over the next five years, he said, and everyone wants to spend the money wisely.
“We have a five-year master plan,” he said, and the plan includes more T-hangars, an upgrade of the largest hangar and a signage upgrade.
But those decisions will come as the details of how the money can be spent are finalized as well as any matching funding that could be available.
Eventually, it will be up to members of the Mercer County Airport Authority, he added, and the Mercer County Commission has always “worked great with us.”
In fact, Commissioner Bill Archer is now Acting President of the Airport Authority.
“We are really excited about that,” Archer said of the infrastructure money. “That is really going to be a good boost for us.”
Some work has already been done on the large hangar, he said, using money raised by selling surplus vehicles from the FAA.
That also gave the airport a chance to hook on to public water from the Bluewell Public Service District rather than rely on a well that has been used since the airport opened in the early 1950s.
“We all (members of the authority) discussed the possibility of advancing some of our future projects, like building a T-hangar (by using the infrastructure money),” Archer said, adding that the hangar can be constructed on the left side of the terminal looking from the entrance road.
“That would really enhance our ability to be able to attract more private aircraft,” he said.
Archer said another possible smaller project is to provide some form of a food service at the airport, possibly a sandwich shop to cater to commuter traffic.
“We will look at that,” he said.
Signage is also another option, including adding Mercer County Airport on top of the large hanger so it can be seen from the air.
“We will take baby steps on bigger projects,” he said.
Archer praised Pilkins as well as the other three employees at the airport and the work they do.
“They do a great job,” he said, adding that more help is needed and the staff may be increased in the future if the revenue comes in, but infrastructure money cannot be used for that purpose.
The airport has seen improvements in recent years, including new runway pavement, new beacon lights and new fencing.
The runway is now 4,758 feet long, which will accommodate small jets, Pilkins said, if weather conditions cooperate.
“Jets can’t come in on wet pavement,” he said, with a Citation jet sitting on the tarmac last week in dry weather.
Falcon 50s (business jets) land there as well, he said, and a huge four-engine turboprop (propellers) military C-130 has landed at the airport.
But lengthening the runway continues to be a long-term goal, along with moving from a general aviation airport to a commercial one with regular passenger service.
However, he said due to FAA safety regulations, there is not enough room right to make it wider, which would be required if it were longer.
The plan was to use dirt from the next extension of the King Coal Highway (From Airport Road to Rt. 52) to add enough ground to lengthen and widen the runway, but there is no timeframe on when that segment of highway will be constructed.
Dirt from the current King Coal Highway segment from Rt. 460 to Airport Road was used to fill enough for a 7-acre plot near the airport that can be used for development.
Pilkins, a 1979 graduate of Bluefield High School, well remembers the days when the Mercer County Airport was thriving and constantly busy when Piedmont Airlines used the airport and two-prop passenger planes were coming and going every day.
“We had 18 people working outside,” he said, with 12 linemen and six maintenance. “The hangars were all full” with 30 airplanes and five helicopters.
That was in the 1970s and 1980s. “We stayed busy.”
In fact, an elevated area beside the airport was a popular place for spectators to come and watch the planes take off and land, he said, and it even had picnic tables.
Constructed in the early 1950s, commercial air service ran from 1954 to 2007.
Piedmont Airlines provided passenger service from its opening until 1980 and Colgan Air ended its service in 2007.
