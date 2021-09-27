PRINCETON — The Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning received two prestigious awards from West Virginia Adult Education during the organization’s annual professional development training.
During the awards ceremony, the Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning received two prestigious awards: the 2021 WVAdultEd Program of the Year and their Strategic Planning in Occupational Knowledge for Employment and Success (SPOKES) program received the 2021 WVAdultEd Small SPOKES Program of the Year, according to an announcement from Mercer County Schools. Both awards are based on data all adult education programs are required to report throughout the year.
“I am extremely proud of the staff at our Princeton and Bluefield locations,” said Cheryl Watkins, Coordinator/Instructor at the Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning. “As Mercer County School staff throughout all schools in our county have demonstrated in the past 18 months, the staff here have continued to go above and beyond to serve our students, no matter the obstacles that have been thrown at us.”
The Mercer County Academy of Adult Learning offers a review of basic skills in reading, writing, math and spelling, as well as GED, ACT Prep, English as a second language for foreign students, job readiness skills, preparation for entrance exams such as LPN, ASVAB, etc. and computer skills.
