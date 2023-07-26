PRINCETON — A series of public hearings were scheduled Tuesday about a proposed increase in the Mercer County 911 center’s landline fee found on local telephone bills.
Director Robert Hoge of the Mercer County Communications Center spoke July 11 to the Mercer County Commission about a request to raise local landline fees.
Hoge said the center was asking to increase the 911 fee from the current $3 fee by adding 75 cents each year over five years and to raise the fee for business customers from $3 to $8 as a one-time increase.
The request would be the 911 Center’s second increase since it was started back in 1992, Hoge said then.
The 911 Center, and other center throughout the country, are losing landline customers while operating costs have increased by over 25 percent during the last six to seven years, he said. During that same period, calls to 911 have increased about 22 percent.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the commission would have to conduct five public comment sessions throughout the county, and then have a final public comment hearing before voting about whether to accept the 911 proposal.
The Mercer County Commission announced a list of public hearings Tuesday.
Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer read the list of dates and places for each hearing. Every hearing will begin at 6 p.m.
The hearing dates and places include:
• July 31 at the Spanishburg Ruritan Club behind the Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
• Aug. 8 at the East River Ruritan Club in Oakvale.
• Aug. 17 at the Karen Preservati Center off Stafford Drive in Princeton.
• Aug. 24 at the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department.
• Aug. 31 at the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
