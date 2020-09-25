BLUEFIELD — Mercer County confirmed on Thursday another death related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 29 since the pandemic started.
Brenda Donithan, administrator at the Mercer County Health Department, said the victim was a 66-year-old woman who had underlying medical conditions that worsened because of COVID.
“It was not connected with Princeton Health Care Center,” she said, adding that the victim had been hospitalized at Princeton Community Hospital.
Of the 29 deaths to date, 24 were affiliated with the Princeton Health Care Center, a former and current COVID-19 outbreak site. There is currently one active virus case at the Princeton-based nursing home, and it involves an employee who is isolating at home.
The five most recent COVID-19 deaths in Mercer County are not associated with the Princeton Health Care Center. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the number of deaths at the nursing home still stands at 24.
As of Thursday, Mercer County has recorded 436 total coronavirus cases with 172 still active, 267 recovered and three current probable cases.
No positive cases have yet been confirmed in county schools but 23 college students have tested positive, including those who may have been sent home in-state or out-of-state based on college/university policy.
Two outbreaks are currently under way, one in a long-term care facility and the other in a mental health facility. Only one positive case at these facilities constitutes an outbreak, according to state policy.
Donithan said no new positive cases had been reported in the county Thursday, which will help Mercer County get closer to move from yellow to the green color zone on the County Alert System.
As of Thursday, the county’s rating was 3.40, with the green zone at 3 or lower.
Monroe County, which at one time was in the red zone, had dropped to yellow and on Thursday had a rate of 3.77 with no new cases reported.
McDowell County remains in the green zone with no new cases and a 0.00 rating.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com or Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
