PRINCETON – The Mercer County Commission issued a notice Tuesday extending the closure of the county courthouse, courthouse annex, animal shelter and Glenwood Park in light of President Trump's declaration that social distancing orders will continue until April 30.
The county commission closed county facilities when Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals called for public facilities to close. County Commissioner Bill Archer said that the commission's original order was scheduled to end at midnight Tuesday.
"The change is that our previous emergency declaration indicated closing through the month of March," Archer said. "Should the Supreme Court extend their closing and/or the governor to match up with the president's declaration, then we'll meet again in emergency session to modify our emergency order. Our extension just continues until April 10 at midnight."
County departments at the courthouse and the courthouse annex have modified their operations to limit physical contact with the public as much as possible. Much of the county's business is being done by email and telephone. Both the courthouse and annex remain closed to the public.
"I think that's been working successfully since we have limited staff personnel," Archer said. "Sometimes it may be difficult for the public to reach a specific county service but I've only received a few calls about that and generally speaking the staff, personnel that somebody might want to speak to are on another line serving another citizen. They may want to call back later."
The picnic shelters, playgrounds and other facilities at Glenwood Park remain closed, but people can still go there for hiking and fishing, Archer said. The Mercer County Animal Shelter remains closed, but the animals there are being cared for.
How long county facilities will remain closed could be changed at a later date.
"Our courthouse operations are, in part, dictated by the needs of the state Supreme Court," Archer said. "The Supreme Court thus far and the governor have not extended the emergency notices to coincide with the president's emergency declaration. The state Supreme Court's earlier emergency declaration expires on April 10. Since we as a commission have to be prepared if the Supreme Court should want to resume operations effective April 13, which would be a Monday, we can't close our courthouse facility to the extent that it currently is should the state Supreme Court decides to resume operations."
Greg Jordan
