PRINCETON — The Mercer County Quilting Bees conducted a ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17, honoring five veterans with handmade quilts.
The two living veterans, John Faw of Bluefield and William Heldreth of Kimbeling Creek in Bland County, attended the gathering at Princeton Presbyterian Church. Families of the three deceased honorees were present.
All of the honorees were U.S. Army veterans. Faw, a former Master Sergeant, served from 1983-2003 in, among other posts, Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Heldreth was an E4 Specialist in the 151st Maintenance Battalion, assigned for part of his six years of service in Mannheim, Germany.
The deceased honorees were Vern Blankenship and Calvin Dietz, who served in Korea, and John Williams, who was stationed in Vietnam. Williams’ wife Jan, a member of the quilting group, spoke on behalf of her late husband.
This was the Bees’ first quilt ceremony in two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
