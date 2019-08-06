PRINCETON — A new countywide public service district is making plans for expanding water service and sewer treatment to communities that lack one or both of those utilities.
Formation of the new Mercer County Public Service District was delayed when the necessary paperwork was not filed with the state Public Service Commission, but the situation is now on a “good footing,” County Commissioner Bill Archer said.
“We had failed to submit the appropriate paperwork after our original filing in February, and while we were going along with the process of establishing our public service district, we found out about it and it caused a delay in the formation of the PSD,” Archer recalled. “But working together with our lawyer and the public service commission, we have resolved the problem and will be able to assume operations of the (Matoaka) wastewater treatment plant pending the approval of our commission.”
Archer said the state PSC’s lawyer had been “extremely helpful” during the registration process. While the new county public service district’s formation was delayed, it should not impact wastewater treatment in Matoaka.
County PSD Board of Directors President Mike Kennett said the new entity’s first project will be a new wastewater treatment plant serving the Lashmeet area and surrounding communities.
“That’s the first project we’re on,” Kennett said. “We already have engineering prospects out and we’ve met with one engineering service on (Aug. 2). This is through Region I. We have put out engineering feelers that have already been posted and we’re waiting for the engineering services to get back to us.”
The engineering firms will give the Mercer County PSD their proposals. Once a final proposal for a wastewater treatment plant’s construction is accepted, the PSD will work on finding funding, Kennett said. One possible source is federal Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) grants.
“We have areas that we’re working on that did have mining activities,” he said, adding that state and federal money for infrastructure was another possibility. “We’re looking at all aspects and our job is to move on from there.”
Matoaka’s sewage system would be connected to the new plant.
“We’re looking at putting a big sewer plant in Lake Bottom or that area,” he said. “And that would in turn take care of Matoaka, Lashmeet, Lake Bottom, and all the way to Spanishburg; and also from that point you would go from Lake Bottom to Kegley and also out to Gardner, so it’s taking in a big area. It will take years, but we’ll do this in sections, and do it in different proposals for different parts.”
Water service is also in the new PSD’s plans. West Virginia American Water extends all the way through Matoaka, and there are plans to extend water service to communities in Giatto and the Nubbins Ridge area. In the future, there will be plans to extend public water service to the Oakvale and Camp Creek areas, Kennett said.
“What we’re looking at is priorities, who needs service the fastest first,” he stated. “And our main priority is to get water to a lot of folks in this county who do not have it. A lot of places have their own water, but they don’t have quality water...and our purpose is to get quality water and sewer to people.”
The new county PSD will work with Bluefield, Princeton, the Lashmeet PSD and the Green Valley PSD “because they’re all interconnected,” Kennett said. “And that’s a good start.”
The PSD’s board of directors hope to have a meeting Aug. 20 once the final papers establishing the district have gone through, he stated. A meeting place had not been chosen as of Monday. There is a plan to have a meeting at R&S Refrigeration in Lake Bottom, which is owned by board member Roscoe Odle. Leo Lester of Flat Top is another member of the board.
