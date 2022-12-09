PRINCETON — The first grade class at Mercer Christian Academy received a signal honor recently when a Christmas ornament they created was accepted for placement on the state Christmas Tree.
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice recently announced that the first grade class taught by Misty Belcher with Alyson Dolan as the assistant teacher was the recipient of an honor among state schools in the Pre-K to 1 category.
The honor is having an ornament made by the class which consists of several nutcracker figures arranged in a circle chosen to be hung on the state Christmas Tree.
In a press release listing the honor, Justice said, ”I am thrilled by the number of students who participated in our Student Ornament Competition this year. The governor and I love seeing the ornaments that are sent in each year. I think everyone got excited about the Nutcracker theme and the participation was really great.”
A record 280-plus entries were received this year with each winning class getting a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies.
The winning entries, along with all other ornaments which were submitted, will be placed on display at the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston.
Mercer Christian Academy Administrator Mark Patton said, “We’re really proud. Our school isn’t a big school and having our kids with this honor is really awesome.”
He credited parent volunteers Joni Farley and Karen Harvey, along with Belcher and Dolan, with being behind the effort
Belcher said, “I had amazing parent volunteers who donated their time to help with the project. This couldn’t have been possible without them.”
She added that her students may be too young now to understand who the governor is but they will understand the honor later which includes the ornaments being placed on permanent display at the West Virginia State Museum.
“We are excited at the honor,” Dolan said. “(Farley and Harvey) planned and developed the ornament and our first graders loved being able to paint and create together.”
Farley, who, along with Harvey, has a daughter and granddaughter, respectively in the class, used their shared art education training to work with the 19 students.
“It was challenging to think of a Nutcracker theme ornament that all of them could help create. After much planning and thought, we finally had the kids paint wooden clothespins as Nutcracker characters and have them surround a drum made from an icing container in order to meet the 6” height requirement,” she said.
