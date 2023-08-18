PRINCETON – Eager children and their families formed long lines Friday so they could pick out backpacks filled with school supplies and pick up other items and information helping them get their school year off to a strong start.
Child Protect of Mercer County/Starting Points Program gave away free school backpacks and supplies to children who arrived at the sports field next to the Princeton Recreation Center. The event's coordinator, Tonya Milam, registered the children as they arrived.
"Yes, we have 843 packs to give away," she said. "We've got quite a bit."
Over half the backpacks were given away around noon as more children came to accept them. Milam pointed out another line where new clothing was available.
"This is something we do every year," she said. "It takes months of planning to put it all together."
Parents waiting in line with their children – the child had to be present in order to receive a backpack – said the giveaway helped them because school supplies are expensive.
"It helps out a lot with the prices of school supplies," said Katrina Pendleton of Princeton. "It's hard with the prices on everything."
Her daughter Louise, 6, was looking at the tables full of backpacks. She wanted one with tie dye colors.
Areona Jones of Princeton was waiting in line with her three children. She said that besides paying high prices for school supplies, single parents also have trouble making the time to shop for them.
"It helps all the kids have an equal opportunity to get the supplies they need so they can go back to school," she stated.
Sponsors including Community Connections, Inc., the Princeton Church of God, Country Roads Real Estate, Tyann Evans Insurance and Tamco, Inc. contributed to the backpack distribution, Milam said.
Besides getting backpacks, the children also had opportunities to meet the county's first responders in person. Representatives of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, Princeton Police Department, Bluefield Police Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, West Virginia Division of Forestry and the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department greeted visitors and allowed them to see their agencies' equipment.
