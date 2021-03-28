MONTCALM — When a special session of the Mercer County Board of Education convenes on March 30, its members will consider a request to name the Montcalm High School gym after a beloved principal and coach who passed away earlier this month.
Paul Hodges, president of the Mercer County Board of Education, said Friday that the board will be voting about naming Montcalm High School’s gymnasium the Craig Havens Court.
The late Craig Havens, who passed away March 8 at the age of 61, had been Montcalm High School’s principal since July 2014. He also coached the Montcalm Generals in several different varsity sports and was the founding head couch of the Generals’ modern-era football program, personally helping to construct the field and stadium on the high school’s campus. Havens also served as a varsity head basketball coach. After he retired from coaching, he became the school’s head athletics administrator.
Hodges said that the board of education would act on the request March 30. The request came from the high school’s assistant principal.
Assistant Principal Beth Stone said that she has been contacted by members of the community and alumni about naming the gymnasium after Havens. Stone worked with them to write a letter about this proposal and forward it to the board of education.
“Officially, you have to submit a request to the school board, and they will vote on the request,” Stone said.
Havens had been making plans to redo the gym’s floor, and his son, Adam Havens, who became the head boys basketball coach in November 2020, has been working on a design, she said. The floor will not be completed until later this year.
Stone said that she has spoken with the Havens family about dedicating the Craig Havens Court later this year.
“We are going to move forward with the dedication ceremony after the gym floor is completed in the fall,” she stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
