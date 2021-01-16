PRINCETON — After a lengthy discussion Friday, the Mercer County Board of Education voted to accept a plan for reopening local schools next week while using precautions against the COVID-19 virus.
The West Virginia Board of Education issued a motion this week which calls for county school systems to reopen on Jan. 19. Under the plan, PreK-8 schools will attend in-person instruction regardless of their county’s color on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) County Alert System map.
“Counties do not have the option to implement full countywide remote learning for PreK-8 students; however, a local county board of education retains the authority to work with local health officials and close individual classrooms or schools “when a specific health need related to that classroom or school is identified.”
Counties have the option for use blended instruction models, which have students in classrooms at least two days a week.
The Mercer County Board of Education had a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the school system’s reopening plans.
The majority of the county’s elementary teachers have said they would prefer to have a blended schedule when not all of their students are in class at the same time, Superintendent Deborah Akers said.
“They want only half the kids in the room,” she stated.
Board member Greg Prudich said that having students in school four days a week instead of five would help limit potential exposure to COVID-19. If they were out of school on Friday, that would give them three days without the possibility of being exposed to the virus at school. He added this would reduce the chances of students taking the virus home to somebody who is more vulnerable to it.
“I just know of a lot of grandparents who are raising their grand kids,” Prudich said.
Under the county’s restart plan, elementary students will attend school five days a week when the Mercer County is under code green, according to a statement issued Friday by the school system. When the code is green, middle and high school students will attend five days a week only after Mercer County’s incidence and positivity rates for COVID-19 have been below 30 for two full weeks.
When the county’s code is yellow, elementary students will attend school five days a week. Middle and high school students would follow Blended Model B, which has 50 percent of students attending school each day.
Model A is when 100 percent of the students are in school five days a week, Akers said after the meeting.
Mercer County was labeled orange Friday on the alert system map.
Under code orange, all students will follow Blended Model B. Sports competitions may not occur when the county is under code orange.
When Mercer County is under code red, elementary and middle school students will follow Blended Model B. High school student, grades 9 to 12, will be in remote learning.
Mercer County School’s schedule for the week of Jan. 18-22 is as follows, according to a statement issued Friday by the school system:
• Monday, January 18: MLK Day, Holiday
• Tuesday, Jan. 19: Last names beginning with L-Z
• Wednesday, Jan. 20: Last names beginning with A-K
• Thursday, Jan. 21: Last names beginning with L-Z
• Friday, Jan. 22: Last names beginning with A-K
Prudich said that the county school system can come back from setbacks when the pandemic subsides. The New Orleans school system was destroyed by a hurricane, but it came back and became better.
“We can get through this, too,” he said. “This is not a disaster we cannot overcome, but we need to keep people safe.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.