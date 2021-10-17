CHARLESTON — When Mercer County voters go to the polls next year to cast ballots in the West Virginia House of Delegates races, they will no longer vote for three delegates, or in the 27th District.
Redistricting has changed that, with the county divided into three separate districts and voters in each district will choose only one delegate. Another part of the county will be in a district that includes Summers County and a small part of Raleigh County.
McDowell County will be one district, no longer including a portion of Mercer County.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, was on the redistricting committee and the plan has been approved by the House and is heading to the Senate.
“I am happy with the changes,” he said. “We worked very, very hard with the help of Del. Doug Smith (R-Mercer County).”
Rather than the county being in the 27th District, it will have the 37th, 38th and 39th districts, he said.
The redistricting was based on legislators passing a bill earlier this year requiring that the 100 members of the House each have a separate district in an attempt to minimize the number of districts piecemealing parts of other counties.
After the 2020 census, the population of the state resulted in each district having an equal population of about 17,900, with a maximum 5 percent leeway.
“If you look at the House of Delegates districts in the county, you have essentially the Bluefield centric area, the Princeton centric area and the third out in the county with Athens, south to the Virginia border and northwest to the borders of Wyoming and Raleigh counties,” he said.
Bluefield will stretch a bit north and west, taking in Bramwell and the Montcalm area, running along the McDowell County border and part of the Wyoming County border.
Gearheart said the Bluefield district is geographically larger than Princeton because of the higher suburban population in Princeton.
The largest district in land area makes up the third new district, stretching from the Virginia line at Glen Lyn all the way to the Wyoming County border.
“It is a big district area but not a big population,” he said, with only two incorporated towns, Athens and Oakvale.
A small part of the county, from the Elgood area to the Raleigh County border will be part of the Summers County-based 49th District which also includes a portion of Raleigh County.
Gearheart said it was done that way because this area in Mercer County has a population of about 5,000, which was needed to complete the Summers County centric district.
The new district lines will also not impact any of the current three delegates representing Mercer County as far as two living in the same district.
Gearheart lives in Bluefield, Del. Joe Ellington lives in Princeton and Smith lives outside of Princeton in what will be the third district that includes Ahtens and Oakvale.
“That was a happy accident,” he said of the lines being drawn to reach the right population in the districts and the current delegates living in one of the districts. “We all live far enough apart from each other for each district.”
The 49th District also worked for Del. Jordan Maynor, R-Raleigh County, who lives in the portion of Raleigh County included in that district, Gearheart said.
Maynor was appointed to the seat to replace Del. Jeffrey Pack, who is now leading the state Bureau of Social Services.
“Jordan could run for that seat next year if he chooses to,” Gearheart said, adding that Maynor works in Mercer County with the Economic Development Authority so is familiar with the county, and that is an advantage.
Gearheart said he is pleased with the plan and will soon hold a presentation for county residents defining the boundaries, including a detailed map, so they will know exactly which district they live in.
Monroe County, which has a population of about 14,000, will include some of the western part of Summers County in its district to reach the target population number.
Gearheart said the state lost a Congressional seat because of its population loss, dropping from three seats to one.
The approved map dividing the state into a large southern area for the new 1st District and the more populous northern tier for the 2nd District reflected the lines he had suggested, he said.
Republican Rep. Carol Miller, who now represents the 3rd District, has already announced plans to run for reelection next year for the 1st District seat.
The two Republicans, Rep. David McKinley of Wheeling and Rep. Alex Mooney of Charlestown, now holding the other two district seats would have to face each other for the GOP nomination if they both choose to run for the new 2nd District seat.
The state Senate redistricting plan is still being tweaked and waiting for the third reading in the Senate before it goes to the House for approval.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said negotiations are continuing and the issues boil down to mathematics.
Each of the 17 Senate districts should have a population of 97,000 with a maximum 5 percent variance.
“There have been a dozen different maps drawn,” he said, “with a dozen different iterations of each map. But the fact is, some counties have to be divided.”
How that is done remains the question and Mercer County does stand a chance to be divided.
“Final maps have not been decided on,” he said, and he wants to see all of Mercer County remain in the 6th District, but it is a situation that reflects the numbers and what everyone wants may not be doable.
“We’re all friends and we are all trying to work together,” he said.
Swope said politics always is involved in the process to a degree, but when push comes to shove, “it’s a math issue, it’s not political.”
With the 6th District losing 8 percent to 10 percent of its population and the gerrymandering that had already been in place, Swope said any changes made impact other districts so the process is a complicated one.
Everyone is trying to cooperate and keep counties “as whole as possible.”
“We are trying to be cooperative as friends, but the math comes to bear,” he said. “No one is trying to take advantage of another county and everyone is making concessions. Not everybody can get their way.”
But the process is “being very well managed,” he added.
Swope said he is not sure what the final map will be, but if Mercer County is divided, he sees a positive to that in the sense the county would actually have four state senators (two in the 6th in Swope and Mark Maynard, and two in whichever other district is included) representing the county’s interests.
Not only that, he said, a senator from each district could also be from Mercer County.
“I would prefer Mercer County is not divided,” he said, but he sees the advantages if it happens.
As long as everyone involved in the negotiations is doing the best they can do and the fairest job they can to, he said he will not be against the final decision.
“I am comfortable with the process and I will be comfortable with the outcome,” he said.
