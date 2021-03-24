PRINCETON — After listening Tuesday evening to citizens who had concerns and others who offered support, the Mercer County Commission unanimously approved the third and final reading of an abandoned and dilapidated building ordinance.
Using authority granted by Chapter 7, Article 1, Section 3ff of the West Virginia Code, the new ordinance allows the county government to address “certain abandoned and severely dilapidated buildings” that can be found standing throughout Mercer County. The county commission had two previous public hearings, one during its regular meeting in February and a second on March 9. Both of those meetings were conducted on Zoom and Facebook Live as a precaution against COVID-19, but Tuesday’s public hearing was conducted in person as well as on the internet.
Citizens started arriving for the 6 p.m. meeting in the commission’s chamber in the Mercer County Courthouse, but it was moved to the nearby courtroom of Circuit Court Judge William Sadler so social distancing could be maintained. Almost 30 people attended.
County Commission President Gene Buckner opened the meeting by telling the audience that it was the ordinances’ third and final public hearing. He emphasized that the ordinance addressed only abandoned and dilapidated structures.
“This ordinance has nothing about zoning, nothing about building permits,” he said. “We’re not touching farmlands and farm buildings. This ordinance is just for dilapidated and abandoned structures.”
Members of the public who signed up prior to the meeting could address the county commission for about three minutes. Some speakers voiced their support for the ordinance while others had concerns. The first speaker, Jack Pennington of Mercer County, said he was against any ordinance passed by the commission.
Pennington said that he had vehicles on his property that are registered in West Virginia, and he wanted to know if those vehicles would be taken “without compensation.” Buckner replied that if a property owner has five vehicles that are not licensed and inspected, then a fence must be put around them.
Pennington also asked what was considered a farm under the ordinance. Buckner said that if the property is listed as a farm at the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, it is considered a farm.
Another citizen, Mike Hague of Bluefield, said he retired in Mercer County about two years ago and is currently restoring his parents’ home, and that he supported the proposed ordinance.
“I think the ordinance looks like a great thing for the community to make it more beautiful,” he told the commissioners. “I want to enjoy my retirement in a beautiful area.”
Skip Crane, president of the Bluewell Area Improvement Association, said he has been a member of the Mercer County Planning Commission and stated that, “it’s a very fair ordinance.”
Crane said that the planning commission worked on the ordinance several years and addressed the concerns of farmers and other residents while drafting it. One of the ordinance’s goals is to make the county more attractive to out-of-state visitors.
“We want our county to be nice,” Crane said. “When people come in, they talk bad about West Virginia. We want them to see that this is almost heaven, that it’s beautiful. And right now, it’s looking a little rough, but we’re going to have a clean up. We’re going to clean up this county.”
Lifelong Mercer County resident Linda Augustosky said that she loved the area and wanted to make it “more beautiful.” She said that she has traveled to Hawaii and other states, but has not found one that matches her home state’s beauty; however, she is embarrassed by the abandoned structures.
“Now we can do something about it,” she said. “I want to thank the committee and the commission for trying to make this better. I hope that you will all support this ordinance.”
Other citizens who had signed up to speak had reservations. Billy Stables Jr. of Matoaka, who said that he was against the ordinance, had concerns such as what could be defined as a junked car. Under the definitions listed in the ordinance, a junked vehicle is one “which is discarded, wrecked, ruined, scrapped or dismantled which would not pass the State of West Virginia motor vehicle inspection laws and which is not serving a reasonable functional use or purpose and is not inside an enclosed building.”
Stables said he was also concerned about elderly people who have small monthly incomes and live in substandard homes that they cannot afford to repair.
“There’s a lot of people living on $700 a month,” he said. “I know some of them.”
County Commission Greg Puckett, who is also the executive director of Community Connections, Inc. said the ordinance’s purpose was not to put people out of their homes. Residents who have this kind of trouble can be put into contact with human service agencies such as Habitat for Humanity. The goal now is to focus on “addressing the burned-out structures, the vacant stuff.” And there are many vacant, dilapidated structures that need to be taken down, he added.
“I can assure that we have enough to stay busy for the next 20 years,” Puckett stated.
Another resident, Carla Oakley of Matoaka, asked whether the county could seize property. Buckner said that the committee which will review dilapidated properties will actually visit them, and the county commissioners will visit it, too, if needed’ property owners will be able to come to county commission meetings with their concerns.
Oakley also asked if the ordinance would officially start a county court, and Buckner replied that it would not. Oakley said she also had a concern for people who “could not afford to fight in court.”
Another resident who signed up to speak, Katherine Wallace of Princeton, was also concerned about people losing their home because they are dilapidated, and told the commissioners about “tent cities” of the homeless in Charleston. Puckett said that such tent cities can be found in Mercer County, too.
“We’re not trying to displace them,” Puckett said of people living in dilapidated structures, saying again that they can be guided to services in the county and those offered by the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
Wallace said that she was “definitely in favor” of getting rid of abandoned and burned-out structures, but was concerned that the county might be “overstepping” with the ordnance.
Buckner, Puckett and County Commissioner Bill Archer voted unanimously to approve the ordinance’s third reading. It is now in effect, but the county commission still has to form the committee which will work to enforce it.
“We took a big step tonight,” Buckner said as the public left the courtroom.
Puckett thanked the Mercer County Planning Commission and the WV School of Law for their work on drafting the ordinance.
The 18-page ordinance was available for reading on the county’s Facebook page and on the county’s website. Copies were offered to residents before the meeting began.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
