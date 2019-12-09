PRINCETON — In an effort to find homes for animals in need the Mercer County Animal Shelter is set to host their 12 Days of Strays event.
Beginning on December 10 the shelter will randomly select a dog or cat that will be the stray of the day until December 21. This animal will have their chip fee waived and their adoption will cost only $12 on their day.
The featured animal of the day will also have a gift card placed with them that the new owners will receive upon adoption, according to Stacey Harmon, director of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
On the 21st the shelter will host a Christmas event, from noon to 6, where all guests are welcomed. Guests are welcome to the rabies clinic from 1 to 3 for K9 and feline friends and a hot chocolate bar for their human companions.
Also in attendance will be the jolly old elf himself to meet excited children visiting the shelter.
Those who are adopting a new furry friend will be entered into the chance to win a gift basket from the shelter. With many animals in need, the Christmas season is a great opportunity to bring a new four-legged companion home.
For more information visit the Mercer County Animal Shelter on Facebook.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
